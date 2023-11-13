Spider-Man: No Way Home Concept Art Includes A+ Reference To Michael Keaton's Vulture

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, but there have been some box office challenges in recent years. One project that definitely didn't have that issue is Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home , which made a killing in theaters and elicited audiences cheers. Fans were super satisfied with the movie, and more information is still trickling out about its development. Case in point: Spider-Man: No Way Home concept art which includes an A+ reference to Michael Keaton’s Vulture.

Part of why Spider-Man: No Way Home ’s reviews were so strong was because of the way the movie utilized its large cast of villains and Peter Parkers. But there were plenty of alternate designs offered for those characters that never made it into the theatrical cut. Some concept art has arrived on Instagram which shows Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin riding on a new glider made out of Vulture’s wings. Check it out below:

A post shared by Josh Nizzi (@joshnizzi.art)

I mean, how cool is that? While Michael Keaton was missing from Spider-Man: No Way Home , he could have been included if this glider design made it onto the big screen. While this didn’t happen, maybe this design can be utilized in an upcoming Marvel movie . Fingers crossed.

The above image comes to us from artist Josh Nizzi, who has worked on various Marvel movies throughout the years. Concept artists help each new movie develop a visual language, and provide design concepts for the costume designers and visual effects artists to bring to life. But unfortunately part of this process includes some intriguing ideas getting left on the cutting room floor.

Fans who have been watching the Marvel movies in order have grown accustomed to seeing connective tissue between movies, whether it's references, characters, or settings. Spider-Man: No Way Home was chock full of these, as it was tied to both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s previous franchises.

While Vulture wasn’t in the Spider-Man flick, Michael Keaton has made a few other notable appearances as Adrian Toomes recently. Just look at his recent appearance opposite Jared Leto in Morbius . Only time will tell when the iconic Spidey villain returns to the big screen.

Of course, the larger mystery is exactly what’s going on with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man franchise as a whole. The 27 year-old actor has expressed interest in a break from the role, but fans are eager to see the web slinger back in the shared universe sooner rather than later. Although after the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it seems like just about anything could happen. After all, no one from the universe remembers who Peter Parker is anymore.