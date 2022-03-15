Tom Holland Reveals One Of The ‘Hardest Spider-Man Landings I’ve Ever Done’ In Exclusive No Way Home Clip
There’s no way that shot is practical. If you had bet me $1 million, I would have gambled away my financial future to tell you that the shot of the three Spider-Men landing on the crown of the Statue of Liberty in the final battle of Spider-Man: No Way Home was CGI. But in an exclusive video clip that Sony has provided to CinemaBlend on the day the movie hits digital streaming, we can see the three Spider-Man actors on cables, landing on a replica of the Statue of Liberty (complete with a Captain America shield), and it’s magnificent. Press play on the video above.
As the great Willem Dafoe, returning to the role of The Green Goblin, points out in that clip – which is part of the more than 80 minutes of additional footage, making-of featurettes, bloopers more – there’s no possible way to film an action sequence at or on the real Statue of Liberty. But that didn’t stop the production team from constructing as much of a statue that they could, giving the actors the scale and scope they’d need to pull off some of the stunts. And that included the triumphant superhero landing that the three Spideys – Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland, and Andrew Garfield – pulled off after swinging in unison. As for the landing, Holland has this to say in the clip:
Spider-Man: No Way Home has been a juggernaut for Sony Pictures Entertainment and Marvel Studios since dropping into theaters in December. We even ranked it high on our list of Spider-Man movies, ranked. The cast seemed to have an incredible amount of fun filming it, whether they were doing the pointing meme with live-action actors, or spreading rumors about one of the Spider-Men needing padding in his butt. Fans have been waiting for the film to arrive on home video, and while the 4K and Blu-ray won’t arrive until April 12, you can now purchase it and stream it. Here’s a rundown of what’s going to be included on the home video release of Spider-Man: No Way Home:
While we wait for news on the next Spider-Man sequel, hopefully starring Tom Holland, prep for Jared Leto's Morbius movie (which might include a Spidey cameo), and track the latest updates from Kraven the Hunter starring Aaron Taylor Johnson.
