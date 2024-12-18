Spider-Man 4 Rumor About Zendaya Is Really Bumming Me Out

The web of rumors surrounding the upcoming Spider-Man 4 just got stickier, and not in a good way. While reports about Tom Holland’s next swing through the Marvel Cinematic Universe have teased everything from symbiotes to Daredevil cameos, one detail has me feeling like I’m dangling from the Brooklyn Bridge without a safety net: Zendaya’s MJ may only play a minor role in the upcoming Marvel movie .

According to a new report from The InSneider , Zendaya’s reduced screen time is due to her incredibly packed schedule. Between filming Euphoria Season 3 and the confirmed Dune: Messiah , the actress reportedly has just a tiny window in her 2025 movie schedule , specifically August, to shoot for the next Spidey flick. For a franchise built on the heart and romance between Peter Parker and MJ, this news feels like a gut punch.

Now, don’t get me wrong—there’s plenty to get hyped about in the rumor mill. Here’s a breakdown of what we could see, according to The InSneider, in Spider-Man 4:

Charlie Cox’s Daredevil is confirmed to return. (More Matt Murdock and Peter Parker team-ups? Yes, please.)

(More Matt Murdock and Peter Parker team-ups? Yes, please.) Symbiotes are reportedly in the mix. (Bring on the black suit drama!)

(Bring on the black suit drama!) Jon Bernthal’s Punisher might show up. (Talk about taking the street-level action to a whole new level.)

(Talk about taking the street-level action to a whole new level.) Sacha Baron Cohen could appear as Mephisto. (Yes, that Mephisto rumor is back again.)

(Yes, that Mephisto rumor is back again.) Peter Parker may have new college classmates. (Hello, potential Gwen Stacy or Harry Osborn?)

While all these elements sound ambitious and exciting, the idea of MJ taking a back seat feels like a huge miss for the franchise. After No Way Home’s ending left us with that bittersweet ending—Peter choosing to let MJ and Ned forget him—it seemed like her character was poised for a dramatic reunion or redemption arc. Instead, we might get just a brief glimpse of MJ amidst all the other plot lines.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Then again, letting the emotional weight of Peter’s loss of Ned and MJ—his last remaining support system—simmer for an entire film could be a compelling choice. With no one left who remembers him, Spidey would truly be on his own, a dynamic that fans of the Spider-Man: Home trilogy have never experienced but aligns closely with the comics. Producers have already teased what the next movie might explore , suggesting Peter could spend as much time in the suit as Robert Pattinson’s Batman did in The Batman (2022). In that context, MJ’s absence might serve a narrative purpose beyond Zendaya’s packed schedule.

While the return of Daredevil and potential appearances from Punisher and Mephisto sound exciting, there’s a lingering worry that Spider-Man 4 might lose the emotional core that made the previous films so impactful. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man shines brightest when balancing heart, humor, and humanity—not just battling symbiotes and Hell-lords.

Here’s hoping Marvel and Sony find a way to give MJ more than just a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it role, preserving the emotional stakes set up in No Way Home. After all, the big screen Web-Head deserves his “One More Day” moment with MJ—without the Mephisto trade-off.

