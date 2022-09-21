Stargirl's Brec Bassinger Teases DC Crossover With Titans In Smile-Filled Picture

Last year, Stargirl dipped its toes for the first time into the DC TV shows crossover pool by bringing in John Wesley Shipp, who recurs on The Flash, to reprise Jay Garrick for the “Summer School: Chapter Nine” flashbacks. We’re now in the midst of Stargirl Season 3, and Brec Bassinger, who plays lead protagonist Courtney Whitmore, has revealed through a smile-filled picture that there’s another crossover on the way. Get ready for Stargirl and Titans to come together!

Brec Bassinger shared a photo of herself suited up as Stargirl alongside Ryan Potter, who plays Garfield Logan, a.k.a. Beast Boy, in Titans; director Eric Dean Seaton, who’s helmed episodes of various Arrowverse shows; and Geoff Johns, who’s the creator of the Stargirl character and the show itself, as well as an executive producer on Titans. Brassinger jokingly plays off this delightful group photo as if the four of them just happened to run into each other, but rest assured, there’s a crossover in the works.

This photo follows a few weeks after it was first rumored that a crossover between Stargirl, Titans and Doom Patrol was being shot. While we have yet to see any confirmation of the Doom Patrol aspect, a Reddit post from several days ago showed a sign for Blue Valley High School, which Courtney Whitmore and the other members of the new Justice Society of America attend, on the set of Titans. So that combined with the photo Brec Bassinger posted on Instagram basically lay out that the worlds of Stargirl and Titans are colliding, which is easier than one might think to pull off since both shows shoot in Ontario.

However, there are questions that need to be answered. For one thing, is Stargirl herself appearing on Titans, or vice-versa? Or could we be getting crossovers on both of these respective shows? Also, as laid out in the aftermath of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossovers on The CW more than two years ago, Stargirl takes place on the new Earth-2, while Titans is still set on Earth-9 and Doom Patrol takes place on Earth-21. Assuming we won’t be seeing an Earth-9 variant of Stargirl or Earth-2 variants of the Titans, what sort of multiversal craziness will unfold that leads these characters meeting one another? Also, assuming Doom Patrol is part of this crossover, how do those characters fit into the picture?

Whatever these answers end up being, it’ll be interesting to see how Stargirl and Titans mesh with one another. After all, while Stargirl is, for the most part, a family-friendly show, Titans is definitely for mature audiences only, as is Doom Patrol. For now though, Stargirl Season 3 is currently unfolding on The CW, with Courtney Whitmore and her allies investigating the murder of former ISA member The Gambler, and Obsidian set to be introduced in the near future. Titans Season 4, which premieres in November, will see its heroes tangling with villains like Brother Blood and Mother Mayhem, as well as bring in introduce Bosch’s Titus Welliver as Lex Luthor.

HBO Max subscribers can exclusively access Titans and Doom Patrol, and while it’ll be a while before Stargirl Season 3 ends up on the platform, the first two seasons are available to watch on there now. Those of you wanting to keep current with Stargirl can catch new episodes Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.