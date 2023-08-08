Suicide Squad’s David Ayer Responds After Rumors Swirl About Releasing The Ayer Cut

The DC Universe has had plenty of peaks and valleys since its inception. There was a great deal of drama surrounding the theatrical cut of Justice League, which was quite different form the vision of director Zack Snyder. Fans campaigned for years for the Snyder Cut, which was eventually completed and released in 2021. Since then some moviegoers have hoped that other DC flicks get the same treatment, especially the first Suicide Squad movie. And director David Ayer has responded after rumors swirled about releasing the Ayer Cut.

After it was revealed that Warner Bros. approved of a budget for Zack Snyder to complete and release his version of Justice League, the fans the campaigned turned their focus to Suicide Squad. David Ayer has been open about how studio interference got in the way of his vision, occasionally teasing the changes made to the story. Ayer recently tweeted out after chatter about his director’s cut being released occurred online. As he put it:

Silly rumor. Not true. 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/6D3ZDoCROlAugust 7, 2023 See more

Well, there you have it. David Ayer cleared up this rumor and made it clear that he’s not actually working on a theatrical cut of Suicide Squad at this time. Still, there are fans out there who are likely going to keep campaigning for Warner Bros. to give his movie the Snyder Cut treatment. After all, there was plenty left on the cutting room floor.

The rumors about the Ayer Cut were presumably inspired by the filmmaker himself. Earlier this week David Ayer shared some BTS photos from Suicide Squad. This seemingly drummed up excitement about a Directors Cut, and the rumors began circulating about that project coming together. But alas, there’s no plans to bring the Ayer Cut to life at this time.

Perhaps Ayer’s response shouldn’t be surprising, given the current state of DC. James Gunn and Peter Safran were recently named co-CEOs of the DCU, and have been making sweeping changes to the share universe as a whole. That pair is trying to plan the next decade of DC projects, and are hoping to have connected movies, TV shows, and video games. So it doesn’t seem logical for the studio to look backwards and re-release a movie from 2016.

David Ayer has yet to return to DC since the theatrical cut of Suicide Squad was released. The 2016 movie actually earned an Oscar , and got a spinoff in the form of Birds of Prey. The franchise also got a reboot/sequel in the form of James Gunn’s 2021 blockbuster The Suicide Squad, with a number of actors reprising their roles including Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, and Jai Courtney.