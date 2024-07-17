Superman’s James Gunn Shares A Tender Message And Sweet Photos As Filming Nears Its Conclusion
Principal photography is almost over.
Next summer, Superman returns. The first of the upcoming DC movies that will be part of James Gunn’s DCU Chapter 1 has reached a milestone in its production. With the Superman release date just about one year away, the film is wrapping up its production in Cleveland, which will be standing in for Metropolis. James Gunn said goodbye to the city with a heartfelt message.
In a long post on Threads James Gunn said goodbye, and thank you, to the city of Cleveland. Even though filming in the city resulted in several set leaks, Gunn has clearly enjoyed his time working in Cleveland, and it sounds like Cleveland loved having Superman there as well. The director wrote...
When a major movie production arrives on location it tends to take over. It can be difficult for people living in the location to go about their daily lives. However, it sounds like everybody in Cleveland was quite welcoming to the Superman cast and crew.
That may be because the city has a special connection to the Man of Steel. Cleveland was the hometown of Superman’s creators, making it all the more fitting that the city is appearing in the film. Gunn thanks all the people he met while working in Cleveland for their support, saying…
Alongside the post, James Gunn included several behind-the-scenes shots from the film’s time spent in Cleveland. It certainly looks like everybody had a wonderful time. Check it out.
Post by @jamesgunnView on Threads
While production has wrapped in Cleveland, Superman isn’t quite done filming yet. Responding to a comment the director revealed there’s still a bit of principal photography left, they're just going elsewhere to do it. He said…
While some reshoots will likely be needed over the next couple of months, Superman is about to shift from production to the lengthy process of post-production. It’s what will make the comic book movie come to life. We may even get the first shots of Superman flying in the first trailer before the end of the year.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.