Superman’s James Gunn Shares A Tender Message And Sweet Photos As Filming Nears Its Conclusion

Next summer, Superman returns. The first of the upcoming DC movies that will be part of James Gunn’s DCU Chapter 1 has reached a milestone in its production. With the Superman release date just about one year away, the film is wrapping up its production in Cleveland, which will be standing in for Metropolis. James Gunn said goodbye to the city with a heartfelt message.

In a long post on Threads James Gunn said goodbye, and thank you, to the city of Cleveland. Even though filming in the city resulted in several set leaks, Gunn has clearly enjoyed his time working in Cleveland, and it sounds like Cleveland loved having Superman there as well. The director wrote...

#Cleveland - today we are leaving you after six amazing weeks of shooting. From the moment we first came here on a scout a tad less than a year ago and Terminal Tower was lit up with the colors of Superman, I knew you were a special place. I would walk down your streets and someone would stop me and tell me how grateful they were we were shooting in their city - not once, not twice, but dozens of times.

When a major movie production arrives on location it tends to take over. It can be difficult for people living in the location to go about their daily lives. However, it sounds like everybody in Cleveland was quite welcoming to the Superman cast and crew.

That may be because the city has a special connection to the Man of Steel. Cleveland was the hometown of Superman’s creators, making it all the more fitting that the city is appearing in the film. Gunn thanks all the people he met while working in Cleveland for their support, saying…

The wonderful background actors on the film were always so fun and funny and they clapped after takes, something that reminded us Hollywood cynics why we make movies in the first place. The pride you feel in being where Jerry and Joe first created Superman was invigorating. You exemplify his spirit. But just as much it’s the pride you have in your community, your hometown, your radio stations and restaurants and gathering places that touched me. Every city would be so lucky to have people that loved their city as much as you. You simply couldn’t have been more wonderful, kind, or accommodating to me and our performers and crew. Thank you a thousand times over for being our friends and partners on this film. Much love to you all.

Alongside the post, James Gunn included several behind-the-scenes shots from the film’s time spent in Cleveland. It certainly looks like everybody had a wonderful time. Check it out.

While production has wrapped in Cleveland, Superman isn’t quite done filming yet. Responding to a comment the director revealed there’s still a bit of principal photography left, they're just going elsewhere to do it. He said…

We are not done shooting. Still a couple weeks left. Just done shooting in Cleveland. And yeah it’s a long shoot… but we’re getting close!!

While some reshoots will likely be needed over the next couple of months, Superman is about to shift from production to the lengthy process of post-production. It’s what will make the comic book movie come to life. We may even get the first shots of Superman flying in the first trailer before the end of the year.