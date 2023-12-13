As James Gunn Casts DC Heroes And More For Superman: Legacy, He's Getting Candid About His Feelings On ‘Cameo Porn’

The DCEU has had plenty of shakeups since its inception with Man of Steel. Case in point: James Gunn and Peter Safran being named co-CEOs and planning a brand new shared universe. All eyes are on their plans for the upcoming DC movies, starting with Superman: Legacy. And as James Gunn casts DC heroes and more for Legacy, he's getting candid about his feelings on "cameo porn." Buckle up, because he doesn't hold back.

What we know about Superman: Legacy is limited, but the project turned moviegoers heads with the reveal that other DC heroes are joining Clark Kent. Some fans took umbrage with this, questioning how many characters will function within the story. But Gunn has maintained they're important for the movie, and aren't merely cameos. While having a back and forth on Gunn's Threads, he spoke about how he feels about cameos in general, offering:

I don’t mind actual cameos - if it’s a glimpse or a moment, an Easter egg. What bothers me is when they mangle an elegant story by shoehorning characters in - they aren’t there because the story calls for it, but for some other reason.

He's not wrong. We've seen plenty of surprise superhero cameos throughout the last few years, from both Marvel and DC. And while Gunn can enjoy them when it makes sense, he takes umbrage with adding characters in an arbitrary way. We'll just have to wait and see how he uses other heroes like Green Lantern and Mr. Terrific in his DC flick.

The cast of Superman: Legacy turned heads, partly because so much killer talent has been recruited to bring Metropolis to life. Although some fans weren't happy about other heroes getting to join in on the fun. Gunn has continued to engage with the public on Threads, sharing more about how useless cameos have become so commonplace in the genre, offering:

I call that ‘Cameo Porn’ and it has been one of the worst elements of recent superhero films. If a character is in film, they have to have a reason to be there story-wise.

That's probably a good rule to go by. Although it stands in stark juxtaposition to the way cameos have been utilized in the superhero genre, particularly the Marvel Cinematic Universe. These movies' credits scene usually tease what's coming next, often containing wild cameos that keep audiences talking after they've left the theater.

Despite Gunn's feelings that these cameos don't fit, smart money says we'll be seeing more of them in upcoming Marvel movies. But perhaps we shouldn't expect this in the new DCU, and its firs slate of projects titled Gods and Monsters.

Later in threads, Gunn responded to comments about the size of his Superman: Legacy cast. He once again defends his mysterious plans, saying:

The whole point was it’s NOT a large film - I mean, not in terms of cast. It’s normal for single protagonist films to have other characters - much more unusual for them not to.

Once again, the visionary filmmaker makes a strong point. It's very common for movies to have supporting characters, they just carry more weight with fans when they happened to be superheroes. And since so little is known about Superman: Legacy's contents, fans are left to wonder and theorize about what he's got up his sleeve.

In addition to David Corsenwet's Superman, other heroes that will factor into Legacy include Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi's Mr. Terrific, Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan's Metamorpho. What their relationship is to Clark Kent remains to be seen.

Superman: Legacy is currently expected to arrive in theaters on July 11th, 2025. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.