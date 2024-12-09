I've Been Covering Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Since It Started, And I'll Remember These Moments Forever

I’ve been covering Taylor Swift, her upcoming projects and The Eras Tour consistently for almost two years, and it really kicked off when her blockbuster concerts started on March 17, 2023. However, the incredible tour came to a close on December 8, 2024, and it’s wild to look back on all the stories and memories made.

I think it’s important to “remember this moment,” and so do Swifties. So, now that this momentous event that’s been going on for nearly two years is over, let’s look back on some of the standout moments that I’ll remember forever.

(Image credit: Taylor Swift Productions)

All The Kiddos Who Got The ‘22’ Hat

There’s only one moment from the Eras Tour movie that made me shed a tear , and this was it. Watching kids and other Swifties get the “22” hat was easily the most wholesome moment of Swift’s show. Watching her hug a fan and trade a bracelet with them all while singing the infectiously happy song from Red was irresistible.

The Announcement Of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

On May 5, 2023, Taylor Swift did something we’d never seen before: she announced an album during one of her concerts. While playing her surprise song set – and “Sparks Fly” specifically – in Nashville, she explained that Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) was coming .

The Beauty Of Friendship Bracelets And Swifties Dressing Up

Taylor Swift said “Make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it” in “You’re On Your Own Kid,” and the Swifties listened. At every Eras show, fans were dressed to the nines in outfits inspired by the albums (the two times I went, my fits were based on Midnights and Reputation), and loaded with fun Swift-inspired friendship bracelets . The trading that took place was such a beautiful example of fandom, and hopefully, it will continue to be a tradition at the pop star’s shows.

(Image credit: Photo by Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

The Announcement Of 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

That glass of wine Taylor Swift sipped while exiting her stage was well worth it, because the announcement of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) was epic. On August 9, 2023 – which was Swift’s last show in Los Angeles and the final concert in a US. city for the first North American leg – she finally said that the re-recording beloved pop album was on its way, and she did it with so many epic new blue outfits!

The Icon Kam Saunders, His Dance Moves And His Callouts

From his iconic “Bejeweled” dance solo to switching up the “Like Ever” during “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” and more, Kam Saunders has become a beloved member of the Eras Tour team who the Swifties absolutely adore.

The Errors Tour

Even Taylor Swift isn’t immune to hiccups, flubs and technical difficulties. However, she always handled them well. From yelling at a security guard to stop being rude to a fan during “Bad Blood,” to her stage breaking and her having to run off it or perform without certain elements, to her accidentally swallowing a bug, she’s faced her fair share of unpredictable challenges. However, you know what they say, “the show must go on,” and it did so with grace.

(Image credit: Photo by John Shearer/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

The First Time Taylor Swift Wore Her Gold Reputation Bodysuit

For the longest time, Taylor Swift only wore one Reputation bodysuit, even though she changed basically all her other tour outfits fairly frequently.

So, fans started to joke about it and theorize about whether a new bodysuit equated to the potential announcement of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) . Therefore, when she finally donned a black and gold bodysuit instead of the black and red one after 131 shows fans were flabbergasted. While it didn’t lead to anything new, that night in Miami will be remembered forever, especially by the fans who clowned too close to the sun.

‘Long Live’ Added To The Set List

The release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) brought an addition to the Eras Tour setlist too. During her shows in Kansas City, Swift played “Long Live” as part of her set for her third album (which only included “Enchanted” up to that point). Then, during her shows in Denver, she played “Long Live” again, making it clear that the song was here to stay until The Tortured Poets Department set got added in 2024.

Dancing Security Guards, And People Getting Jobs At Stadiums To See The Show

Even security guards couldn’t resist the urge to dance and “Shake It Off” during the Eras Tour. However, not everyone working these shows had a past working job like security and concessions. Some folks actually got jobs at their venue as a way to see the concert for themselves, likely because getting tickets was so gosh darn hard.

(Image credit: Disney+/ Taylor Swift Productions)

The First Surprise Song Mashup

I’m writing this at the end of the Eras Tour, and for the entirety of 2024, we’ve been getting mashups. However, for the first half of the tour, in 2023, Taylor Swift really only played one song on guitar and one on piano.

Then the rules of surprise songs changed on November 11, 2023, when she played a mashup of “Is It Over Now?” and “Out Of The Woods” in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Now, mashups didn’t become the norm until three months later. However, this moment broke the precedent and started a new tradition.

Parking Lot Singalongs

If you ever doubted the devotion of the Swifties, you won’t feel that way after you learn that many fans who didn’t have tickets stood in the parking lots outside the stadiums to sing along together.

Swifties’ Devotion To Tracking Surprise Songs And Outfits

Throughout the last two years of The Eras Tour, it’s been so fun to follow all the detailed-oriented Swifties. Like me, many have their own spreadsheets to track surprise songs, there are countless theories on TikTok about the significance of Swift wearing a certain outfit at any given moment. And overall, it’s just fun to clown over all this with my fellow fans.

(Image credit: Photo by Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

Travis Kelce Coming Out On Stage

When fans realized that Travis Kelce was on the Eras Tour stage in a tux and top hat, they freaked out. The moment instantly went viral, and Swifties truly couldn’t get enough of Swift’s boyfriend hamming it up on stage and helping her get pumped up to sing “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.”

The Introduction Of The Tortured Poets Department Set

After Taylor Swift announced The Tortured Poets Department at the Grammys in February, there was speculation about if the album would be added to her show once it came out in April. Well, it was, and it’s absolutely epic! Plus, not only was it an exciting addition, but it was a refreshing one too, as it ultimately impacted the setlists for multiple other eras in the show.

The First ‘Karma Is A Guy On The Chiefs’

I can distinctly remember Taylor Swift’s dancers’ reactions to their boss changing the lyrics of “Karma” from “Karma is the guy on the screen” to “Karma is the guy on The Chiefs.” It was so cute and shocking, and since then, it’s been fun to listen closely to see if the pop star does this fun callout for Travis Kelce.

Overall, it’s all these moments and more that have made The Eras Tour the most magical occasion it’s been. While I’m sad that this momentous era is coming to a close, I’m so grateful it happened, and I assume that all Swifties can agree. As Taylor Swift sings, we’re 100% going to always “remember this moment.”