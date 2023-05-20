James Gunn Provides A Superman: Legacy Update While Calling Out ‘Bullsh-t’ DC Rumors

James Gunn is DC Studios’ man with a plan, as the co-studio head is currently charting out a path for the massive entertainment company. Based on what we know, it looks like he’s making great progress with the upcoming DC movies, including the one that he’s writing and directing – Superman: Legacy . All the while though, the Internet has been flooded with rumors (from unverified sources) about the film and other productions that are currently in the works. Gunn is more than aware of the “bullshit” reports and, while laying down some advice for how to tell what’s real from what’s not, he provided an update on his Supes movie.

The social media savvy producer dropped a lengthy Twitter post on Saturday, with which he sought to clear up confusion regarding DC-related information that’s been floating around. He’s definitely a pro when it comes to calling out false reports at this point, and he humorously alluded to that in the message. While attempting to “slow down” while calling out the BS his time around, the Guardians of the Galaxy director listed three specific points that could be helpful for those seeking to sort things out:

I’m getting barraged with bullshit DC rumors this morning. I’ll just reiterate the general rule not to believe anything unless it comes from me or Peter. But, unless it’s especially egregious, I’m going to slow down on calling shit out. (Sorry, I know, it’s one of my favorite traditions). There are three reasons for this: 1) Some people are making up lies to get attention from me or to get clicks & I don’t want to encourage that. 2) I’ve read a hundred rumors this morning. ONE of them is half-true. So I don’t want to be used as a way for people to throw nonsense at the wall until something sticks. 3) I’m storyboarding Superman Legacy and don’t have time!

By now, a number of fans are probably aware of the fact that there has been plenty of gossip floating around in regard to the DCU’s first chapter: Gods and Monsters . However, throughout all the noise, James Gunn has consistently shot down untrue assumptions. He previously denied reports about Robert Pattinson’s Batman being restricted from TV due to a rights issue. Gunn also rebuffed the notion that Margot Robbie is out as the franchise’s Harley Quinn. So in short, it’s best you don’t take anything as total fact unless it comes right from Gunn or his co-CEO, Peter Safran.

What’s sure to get fans most excited about this latest social media post is the mention of Superman: Legacy, which the director is apparently storyboarding now. We’ve gotten a little bit of insight into the screenplay’s timeline , with the Slither alum revealing in April that a draft of the script had been completed . It was subsequently revealed that said pages were submitted ahead of the WGA writers strike. Now, with storyboards being created, the Supes helmer is truly starting to draw out his vision for the Man of Steel. And as he mentioned to a fan in the comments, this work is “far from the first draft.”

Despite the incorrect info that’s been surfacing from the more unsavory corners of the interwebs, more accurate details have been coming by way of trustworthy trades. Just last weekend, it was reported that X-Men alum Nicholas Hoult is one of the stars who allegedly auditioned for Clark Kent. All the while, James Gunn revealed that casting is just getting started and that as of right now, only one actor is officially attached to the project.

Official news on Superman: Legacy is sure to arrive in the coming months and, chances are, it’ll be accompanied by more rumors. Do yourselves a favor, and be leery of what you read on social media, especially those assertions that seem too good to be true. As the director suggests, you’re better off avoiding the BS.