Superman: Legacy’s James Gunn Clarifies Movie's Casting Status As Reports Peg A Marvel Alum And More For The Lead Role

Now that James Gunn has completed his work over at Marvel Studios, he can now give his full attention to the obligations he has at DC Studios. What’s arguably the biggest piece of business on his plate is the movie Superman: Legacy , which Gunn is directing , writing and co-producing. There are a number of questions surrounding the latest cinematic take on Clark Kent, and Gunn has been keeping details close to the vest. What we do know is that the upcoming DC movie is in pre-production, and the first draft of the Legacy script is in . Casting is also underway and, with that, Gunn clarified just how many stars have actually been cast. And at the same time, new reports have now linked a Marvel alum and more to the lead role.

What James Gunn Said About Where Things Stand With Casting

Anyone who faithfully follows the Slither director on social media knows that he has no problem setting the record straight on any matter related to one of his productions. While he does like sharing BTS tidbits with fans during the creative process, there are boundaries that he doesn’t cross. One of those pertains to actors who audition, as he explained on Twitter this weekend. He made it clear that he never has any intention of revealing the identities of the stars who send tapes for his projects. He also got honest about just how many stars have been tapped so far:

For all of you asking, I would never comment on who is or isn’t AUDITIONING for a role. That’s the actor’s business only & isn’t something I’d make public unless they did it first after the fact (like @GlennHowerton or @ZacharyLevi having auditioned for Star-Lord & being top choices). For now, only one person has been CAST in Superman: Legacy, and it isn’t any of the regular players in the Superman world.

Honestly, this shouldn’t be all that shocking to people, as most filmmakers typically refrain from commenting on auditionees until long after a movie has been released or until the actors themselves say something. In terms of his other comments, it would seem that only one person has officially joined the Legacy cast at this point. What’s most interesting, though, is that said character isn’t part of Clark Kent’s usual supporting cast. I’m curious as to who said player is and who’s portraying them. (Maybe it’s one of the Guardians of the Galaxy alums that’s allegedly involved .)

Which Actors Are Allegedly Being Considered For The Role Of Superman?

It goes without saying that casting Supes is no small feat, so it was probably safe for us to assume that James Gunn and his colleagues would be searching high and low for their star. THR reports that one actor that’s currently in the mix is 29-year-old David Corenswet, who’s known for his role in the 2022 horror film Pearl and Netflix’s Hollywood. The report also alleges that Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi is not in the running but that two other unnamed actors are.

Interestingly, the trade’s story also mentioned that X-Men veteran Nicholas Hoult auditioned for the role of the villainous Lex Luthor. However, Justin Kroll of Deadline took to Twitter, retweeting that article and claiming that Hoult is actually being considered to play Supes himself.

(Image credit: Netflix/20th Century Studios)

33-year-old Nicholas Hoult famously played Hank McCoy/The Beast in four X-Men movies, and he recently revealed that he also missed out on the titular role in The Batman, which went to Robert Pattinson. (Hoult doesn’t think he would’ve done “as good a job” as the Dark Knight, though.) The prospect of him or David Corenswet playing the role is intriguing, and both are certainly talented actors. When it comes to his take on the beloved superhero, James Gunn is looking for someone who can convey the “kindness” and “compassion” associated with him. Whether or not Corenswet or Hoult (if they’re actually even in the running) could do that remains to be seen.

Who Else Has Reportedly Been Linked To Superman: Legacy?

The leading men aren’t the only two actors that are allegedly connected with the production. Per THR, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan and Ready or Not star Samara Weaving are up for the role of Lois Lane. Joining them in the auditioning process are reportedly Bridgerton veteran Phoebe Dynevor and Emma Mackey – the breakout star of Netflix’s Sex Education. This is an interesting mix, and I’m eager to find out if any one of these leading ladies manages to nab the iconic role.