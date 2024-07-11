James Gunn Hypes Up Superman Exactly One Year Ahead Of Its Release

It's no secret that the 2024 movie release calendar is lacking in superhero movies. Deadpool & Wolverine is coming out at the end of the month, but between James Gunn and Peter Safran cooking up the new DC Universe and the Hollywood labor battles of 2023 delaying the slate of upcoming Marvel movies, comic book blockbusters have not been a big thing this year. All that being said, 2025 is set to be huge, and we are now exactly one year away from the release of Superman.

Featuring a stellar cast led by David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, Superman will be arriving in theaters everywhere on July 11, 2025, and with that date now being exactly 365 days away, James Gunn has uploaded a celebratory post to Instagram. The movie is still in the midst of production, but the filmmaker is keeping an eye on the future:

While Superman hasn't been completely absent from the big screen in recent years thanks to Henry Cavill's performances in the DC Extended Universe, it has now been more than a decade since we last got to see a movie specifically centering on the red-and-blue-clad Kryptonian – the last one being Zack Snyder's Man of Steel from 2013. We don't know much of anything about the plot of the blockbuster, the cast of characters (including many staffers of The Daily Planet) suggests the movie will give us an intimate look into the world of Clark Kent along with plenty of superhero action.

Superman should be a special film, as while it's helping to launch a new era of DC movies and a fresh canon, it's also notably not an origin story that will retread material with which fans are already overly familiar. Not only will David Corenswet's incarnation of the character already be an experienced hero, he will be living in a world that is full of other heroes trying to keep the planet safe. Among others, we know about Isabela Merced playing Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi appearing as Mr. Terrific, Anthony Carrigan playing Metamorpho, and Nathan Fillion making his debut as Guy Gardner a.k.a. Green Lantern, but there are also plenty of surprises expected.

There is a lot of hype and anticipation for Superman, but when looking at the film from exactly one year out, one must also acknowledge that it will be hitting theaters during what is set to be a massive summer blockbuster season that includes many upcoming superhero movies, including Fantastic Four, which is set for July 25, 2024 – just two weeks after the first DC Universe feature. A lot will surely be made of competition at the box office in the months to come between the projects, but presently, it just sounds like audiences are going to have a lot to be excited about 12 months from now.