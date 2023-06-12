Superman Actor Tyler Hoechlin Gives Advice To Fans Worried About The Character Being Recast In The DCU

The hunt is on for the DCU's next Superman and, as the casting process is reportedly whittling down for the next Lois and Clark, TV's Man of Steel is speaking out. Superman & Lois star Tyler Hoechlin has crushed it as the iconic superhero ever since he joined the Arrowverse by way of Supergirl in 2016, but he's really come into his own, thanks to the great storytelling of his CW series. Given that experience, people value his opinion on things related to the hero, and he had some words of wisdom for fans worried about how the next cinematic iteration of Kal-El will be cast.

The actor was present at the Metropolis Superman Celebration in Metropolis, Illinois over the weekend and took some time to talk to fans about all things related to the comic book hero. Tyler Hoechlin, who is apparently not in consideration for the role, shared his thoughts on DC's decision-making over the position. His sentiments were incredibly civil and, based on his comments, (via Screen Rant), it sounds like he thinks fans should remain open to what comes:

I am very confident that whoever comes in [for Superman: Legacy]...it's so funny, people jump so quickly to say 'That's not it, that's not it!' when they get somebody, but I would just encourage everybody to whoever the next person ends up being [cast as Superman] give them a chance because I'm sure they will be awesome. I think anyone who does this has a huge love for it and a real care for the character, even me, who didn't really grow up with the character - you know what Superman means to people, and I think it's just something that you don't mess with unless you really have a care for it. I'm excited to see whoever the next person is.

Sage words from Tyler Hoechlin, who confessed he wasn't exactly a massive Superman fan growing up. Despite that, he's established himself as arguably one of the best actors to ever portray the hero, and that's part of the reason why the show has been so well-received by audiences.

And while the Teen Wolf alum is probably one of the best advocates to speak on the character at the moment, history has also shown that fans don't always know what they're talking about when it comes to casting decisions. There were many grumbles when Daniel Craig was announced as the first "blonde Bond," and folks were not immediately on board with the late Heath Ledger playing The Joker. If we all had the vision that some of the top creative minds in Hollywood had, we'd all be major creatives in the entertainment industry, making millions of dollars a year. So it's probably best that we take the actor's advice to heart and give the new guy a chance whenever he's officially hired.

As it currently stands, the rumored short list of actors for Superman: Legacy consists of Nicholas Hoult, David Corenswet and Tom Brittney. At this point, who knows which, if any, will get the role. What can be said right now, however, is that there are plenty of people invested in this casting process.

While Tyler Hoechlin is out there advocating for patience in regard to the new Superman, he (along with all of us) is still waiting to find out whether or not he'll continue to play the character moving forward. It's still unclear whether Superman & Lois Season 4 is going to happen, especially in an era that sees DC cutting content left and right. It's also worth noting that The CW has been in a rough spot as well, so there are legitimate fears that, regardless of the show's quality, it could be on the chopping block.

There's hope that even if it can't continue on The CW, Superman & Lois could make the jump to streaming and become an offering for anyone with a Max subscription. There's also a possibility that, given The Flash is toying with the multiverse, that Tyler Hoechlin could find his way to the big screen as a version of Supes. I'd be up for seeing it happen but, considering small-screen Barry Allen actor Grant Gustin couldn't even get a cameo role, I wouldn't hold my breath. But that aside, I look forward to seeing who becomes the new Clark Kent and hope that Hoechlin gets to continue playing his iteration of the character as well.

Superman & Lois airs a new episode on The CW on Tuesday, June 20th, at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in for the first looks at Michael Cudlitz Lex Luthor, who appears to be pretty damn intimidating compared to past versions we've seen.