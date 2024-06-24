Superman Alum Brandon Routh Has Advice For Other Stars Who Play The Role, And I Hope David Corenswet Takes Notes

As we speak, the much-discussed Superman – the first film in Chapter 1 of the DCU continuity – is filming under the watchful eye of writer/director James Gunn. And rising actor David Corenswet is playing the role of the eponymous hero. Corenswet is obviously far from the first actor to portray the character in a live-action production, as many have come before him, including Brandon Routh. The veteran actor is still highly synonymous with the role, which is why he was recently asked about the advice he’d give to his successors. Routh provided cerebral thoughts, and I hope Corenswet is taking notes.

What Did Brandon Routh Have To Say To Future Superman Actors?

It’s somewhat hard to believe that it’s been nearly two decades since Brandon Routh first donned the red cape and boots for 2006’s Superman Returns. He put in a strong performance as Clark Kent, which is why a number of people were disappointed when Routh’s sequel was scrapped . Nevertheless, he continues to speak highly of his time in the role, and he even played Supes again in the Arrowverse’s Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event several years ago. So, needless to say, he has quite a bit of history with one of the most iconic superheroes of all time.

The Scott Pilgrim vs. the World star appeared at ACE Superhero Comic Con this past weekend, during which he discussed his career during a Q&A session. Later in the conversation, which was captured by Tales From The Collection: Autographs & Fan Mail on YouTube , the host asked him if he had any suggestions to share for those who’d play the DC character in the future. The Iowa native paused for a moment after the question was posed, likely to gather his thoughts. He then began to talk about the value of the character’s powers – and I’m not talking about super strength, X-ray vision or flight:

I think the biggest thing for me about Superman is always recognizing the non-physical superpowers that he has. It can be cheesy to relate it to the ‘teach a man to fish’ story, but quite literally, that is how I see it, and it’s very apropos to being the thing. If you save people all the time, everywhere, maybe they never learn how to save themselves. Now, that doesn’t mean that you don’t save them necessarily, but it just means that the teaching, the personality, the aspect, the human communication, the understanding that Superman can give us of inclusion.

What he seems to be saying is that the Big Blue Boy Scout has the ability to save so many people. However, Brandon Routh also seems to be suggesting that through his heroics, the character should inspire others to be more proactive and be heroes in their own right. I’m not talking about being a costumed do-gooder but simply someone who chooses to do what’s right and “saves” others and themself when it’s needed. Of course, that’s not all there is to the character, as Routh shared another one of his key attributes:

To me, Superman’s pure love, he doesn’t judge. He has to make some hard choices and stop people from doing bad things. But my goal for Superman is that he’s the guy that everyone can be in their person… Maybe without all the flying and all the other stuff. But he’s an example, the best of humanity, and he could teach us to do it, not just by his actions, but by calling out the truth and authenticity, because that’s what we need.

The defender of Metropolis is indeed love, as he’s shown that he has a large propensity for it. Yes, the character is honest with people and will let them know if he sees them doing something wrong. Still, he doesn’t judge, which is incredibly powerful. All in all, the Dylan Dog actor shared some great observations, and I’d hope that the latest actor to suit up as the Man of Steel would heed the advice – if he ever hears it.

Why David Corenswet Would Be Wise To Keep These Thoughts In Mind

Please don’t get me wrong, as I have a lot of confidence in James Gunn and David Corenswet’s vision for the DCU’s version of Superman. I was ecstatic over Gunn’s costume reveal , and I appreciate the small details he’s been sharing, which indicate his views on what the character stands for. Nevertheless, I still hope that the comments shared by the Returns star align with what’s being planned. Corenswet definitely looks the part, though I’m hopeful that he’ll maintain the character’s humanity. Part of that also includes Clark Kent’s desire to be a prime example of what’s possible when it comes to the sheer integrity of one’s character.

When I keep re-reading Brandon Routh’s comments, what I really can’t stop thinking about are his comments on the “non-physical superpowers.” The character absolutely needs to help people, as that’s a core part of who he is. However, like so many of us try to do, he has to also help people help themselves. It may be a corny comparison, but the “teach a man to fish” analogy that Routh makes is appropriate. Again, this feeds back into the idea that we can all be heroes in our own right in some way.

Time will tell if David Corenswet’s performance and James Gunn’s screenplay convey those elements but, again, I’m confident in what they seem to be cooking up. As far as progress on Superman is going, in late May, Gunn confirmed that filming was a little over halfway completed. Throughout the shoot, he’s also been sharing behind-the-scenes tidbits involving some of his stars like Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, who’s playing Lois. What I found to be really special, though, is that Gunn’s been in touch with the family of the character’s late co-creator Jerry Siegel, who visited him during production.

If you ask me, there’s plenty to be excited about when it comes to this upcoming superhero movie . I can’t wait to see the leading man take flight in the titular role and put his own stamp on the character. I’ll also keep thinking about Brandon Routh’s advice and will remain hopeful that anyone – whether they play Supes in live-action or animation – will listen and take it to heart.