James Gunn Reveals How Much Superman Has Filmed, And It’s An Exciting Update

The superhero genre continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment industry, with various cinematic universes at play. Aquaman 2 ended the DCEU, and made way for co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran to develop the DCU. That'll start with Gunn's Superman movie, which is in the midst of production. The filmmaker recently revealed how much Superman has filmed, and it’s an exciting update.

What we know about Superman is limited, but fans are eager to see how Gunn puts his spin on the Man of Steel. The cast of Superman is killer, and it should be fun to see them put their spins on classic DC characters. While posting on Instagram recently, a fan asked when the movie's trailer would be released, citing the wild success of the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer. Gunn revealed how far the movie had filmed as response, posting:

We’re only a little over halfway thru shooting.

Well, there you have it. While fans might be eager for the first footage from the upcoming DC movie, it's only halfway done with filming. While we'll have to be patient before getting a trailer, this update has never made the Superman movie feel more real. Someone cue the Christopher Reeve theme song!

While DC fans want to see what Gunn has up his sleeve for Superman, we'll have to try and be patient before getting treated to any footage from the movie. Luckily for us, David Corenswet's Superman suit was recently revealed, with the image seemingly teasing one of the conflicts Clark Kent will be in throughout its runtime. Clearly the studio is methodically releasing information about the project, buoying anticipation in the process.

Superman isn't expected to hit theaters until next summer, so James Gunn and company are right on track to bring that blockbuster to life as planned. There's plenty of time to film the second half of the movie, before the post-production process and visual effects make the superhero flick into a reality. And it feels like just about anything could happen.

The story of the new Superman movie is a mystery, but will explore a younger version of Clark Kent. The movie also contains a number of other heroes, including Green Lantern. This definitely surprised the fandom, who are curious about how they'll factor into the story.

James Gunn has been shutting down rumors about Superman, as there's been non-stop discourse and rumors about what might be going on in the movie. Luckily he's in control of the narrative, and is being specific about what he does or does not reveal. And hopefully we get to see the first footage soon.

Superman is currently expected to hit theaters on July 11th, 2025. In the meantime, check the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.