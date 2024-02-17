I’m Hyped For Superman: Legacy But Bummed To Hear How It Impacted A Fellow DC Production

Superman: Legacy seems to be making great progress, as the first film in the newly established DCU continuity will be shooting soon. Much has been said about James Gunn’s upcoming superhero film , which will be the inaugural big-screen installment in the “Gods and Monsters” chapter of this fictional universe. I’m incredibly excited for what lies ahead, not just for this movie but for this franchise in general. However, there’s one aspect of this flick’s existence that admittedly has me a little bummed out. After muc speculation, it’s officially been confirmed that forthcoming feature did indeed have a negative impact on a fellow DC production.

While many have been eager to see the Man of Steel on the big screen (in his own film) again, a number of people, including myself, have been enjoying the exploits of another version of Supes on TV. I’m referring to Superman & Lois, which premiered in 2021 on The CW. Amid budget cuts for the network, it was announced in 2023 that S&L would return for a fourth and final season , which was shortened to 10 episodes. Most reasoned that the series was ending due to the impending arrival of the feature film franchise. And the network’s entertainment chief, Brad Schwartz, confirmed that to be the case. When talking about Warner Bros.’ decision, the exec said:

They don’t want a competing Superman product in the marketplace.

(Image credit: The CW)

Superman & Lois, which was originally set in the Arrowverse continuity, sees spouses Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) raising their two sons in Smallville. As they navigate the superhuman and otherworldly threats that come their way, they also must face the typical trials and tribulations that any family faces. Through its first three seasons, it’s provided some of the most compelling pieces of superhero storytelling on TV. It certainly delivers on action and thrills but, for me, it’s the drama amongst the Kent family and the people in their community.

The comments Brad Schwartz shared with TheWrap aren’t all that surprising, but they are disappointing. WB seems to be putting a lot of stock into this new iteration of the iconic hero and, given the talent and vision behind it, that makes sense. Still, it’s bittersweet that this is all coming to fruition at the expense of a great show’s demise. I’d actually argue that the two continuities could co-exist without negatively impacting the other. After all, Matt Reeves’ The Batman franchise is set to continue even as the DCU preps to introduce its own Dark Knight in The Brave and the Bold.

If anything, this situation could’ve been worse, as the series could’ve been axed altogether without a farewell season, and it should be exciting. What we know about Superman & Lois Season 4 so far is that it’ll see the Kents go toe to toe with the maniacal Lex Luthor. Other characters will also return for the final episodes. However, due to the main cast being cut down due to financial constraints, familiar faces like Lana Lang and Sam Lane won’t appear as frequently.

On the flip side, we know that Superman: Legacy – which focuses on a younger version of the eponymous character – features more than a few major power players. Clark Kent (David Corenswet) and Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) will be joined by Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), Guy Gardner/Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl (Isabel Merced), Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan) and more. It should be a powerhouse of a film, and Gunn has a lot to pack into it. But, based on the Guardians of the Galaxy helmer’s track record, I’m confident that he can pull it off.

As I prepare to say hello to one version of the iconic character and say goodbye to another, I’m filled with mixed feelings. What I do have to remember, though, is that I’m a truly blessed fan to live in a time where there are different versions of a single character across different mediums. So here’s to a fitting send-off for a great show and a strong beginning for the upcoming film.