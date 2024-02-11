Superman: Legacy Won’t Hit Theaters Until 2025, But Nathan Fillion Says It’s Coming Together Rapidly. I’m So Pumped

A new era is dawning for Warner Bros.’ DC Comics’ film franchise, as the DCU continuity is currently being developed. James Gunn, the co-head of DC Studios has been spearheading the creative efforts and is writing and directing the fictional universe’s first film, Superman: Legacy. Behind-the-scenes details on the highly anticipated are steadily being revealed, and fans are still champing at the bit for more information. Nathan Fillion, who is set to play Green Lantern Guy Gardner in the movie, revealed how it’s coming together ahead of that 2025 release date. And, quite frankly, I’m pumped!

The fan-favorite actor was present at a panel for the Television Critics Association, where he was promoting ABC The Rookie (which will not be impacted by his DC casting). He caught up with ET , who asked about his work on the upcoming superhero movie . The Firefly alum didn’t go into specifics about what’s to come. He did, however, explain that the Superman: Legacy cast will be convening in Atlanta soon and that a table read is set to happen next week.

Nathan Fillion also mentioned one little detail that also has me excited. While chatting with the news outlet, he revealed he’ll be undergoing his costume fittings soon. A number of fans have long wanted to see Fillion suit up to play a Lantern, so the fact that he’s now about to try on his suit is nothing short of exciting. I’m very curious as to what the costume is going to look like. Though with Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame veteran Judianna Makovsky handling the threads, I'm sure the suit will be a sight to behold.

All in all, the Canadian actor is “excited” for fans to see what James Gunn has in store with this particular Man of Steel story. What’s been promised thus far is a fresh – yet faithful – take on the mythos. Being a fan of Supes and Gunn myself, I can’t wait to see what he and his collaborators end up doing.

What we know about Superman: Legacy, at this point, is that it won’t be an origin story for the eponymous character. However, it will focus on a younger interaction of the hero, who’s still in the early days of his career as a costumed do-gooder. James Gunn has mentioned on multiple occasions that his version of the Big Blue Boy Scout will take inspiration from Christopher Reeve’s version. In addition to the usual supporting characters that are in Clark Kent’s orbit, the story will also bring in other heroes including the aforementioned Lantern, Hawkgirl, Mr. Terrific and more.

One of the elements of this production that is most impressive to me is the roster of stars that the writer/director has managed to assemble. Leading the ensemble is David Corensweat as Clark Kent, and he’s not only joined by Nathan Fillion but by Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor) and Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), just to name a few. Oh, if I could be a fly on the wall when that table read happens.

It’s great to hear that progress is moving right along on the first theatrical installment in the DCU’s God and Monsters chapter . The expectations are high, but I’m hopeful that the cast and crew will be able to meet (or even exceed) them. Here’s hoping production goes well when it kicks off a little later this year for Nathan Fillion and co.!