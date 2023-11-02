I’m Disappointed Superman And Lois Is Ending With Season 4, But I Get Why It’s Happening

Earlier this year, after months of The CW cancelling shows left and right following Nexstar taking control of the network, Superman & Lois fans, including myself, were waiting to see if this series would also end up on the cutting block. Fortunately, that turned out not to be the case, as Superman & Lois was renewed for Season 4 in June. Five months later, there’s now a bittersweet update, as the DC superhero show is sadly ending, although I get why it’s happening.

This news comes straight from The CW, which announced that Superman & Lois will be taken off the air after its fourth season concldues. Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment at The CW, shared the following statement on this end of an era (via THR):

Over the last three seasons, Superman & Lois redefined both the superhero genre and family drama as Tyler, Elizabeth and the entire cast effortlessly portrayed these classic characters with new layers of depth and complexity that had never before been explored in the Superman universe. We are grateful for the years of hard work and graceful storytelling from the show’s writers, producers, actors and crew, as well as our terrific partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions. As Superman embarks on his final flight, the team is leaving us with an absolutely epic 10-episode must-watch-every-minute farewell to one of the most legendary CW families ever.

In their own statement, showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher shared their gratitude for the “amazing cast, crew, vfx teams, editors, musical geniuses, and writers” they’ve worked with on this show, and thanked their partners at Berlanti Productions, DC, WB and The CW for “their endless support and enthusiasm during this journey.” Helbing and Fletcher capped off their statement by saying how they’re looking forward to viewers seeing Clark, Lois and their allies “face off against the biggest threat in the show’s history,” Michael Cudlitz’s Lex Luthor, who debuted in Superman & Lois Season 3’s penultimate episode.

While it’s disappointing to hear that Superman & Lois is ending after four seasons, it’s not like there wasn’t writing on the wall for this. For one thing, although not set within the main Arrowverse continuity like Arrow, The Flash and more, this was still an Arrowverse-connected show, and the rest of its kind had already either ended on their own accord or been cancelled by The CW. And like fellow renewed shows Walker, All American and All American: Homecoming, Superman & Lois’ return for Season 4 came with a reduced budget, which, among other things, has resulted in the main cast being significantly trimmed down and this next season consisting of just 10 episodes.

On top of all that, DC Studios is gearing up to launch its new DC Universe franchise, and that will include shows like Lanterns, Waller and Booster Gold that released exclusively to Max subscribers. Although there will be a handful of shows still released not set in this shared continuity, like The Penguin and Harley Quinn, the DC Universe has become a top priority, and Superman & Lois, a non-Max show, didn’t fit into those plans. So taking all these factors into account, one shouldn’t be surprised that the series wasn’t able to score a fifth season.

Still, at least fans can take comfort knowing that the Superman & Lois writers will have time to craft a definitive conclusion rather than the show ending on a cliffhanger or with unresolved plot threads, a fate that unfortunately befell Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman. There’s no official word on when Superman & Lois Season 4 will air in 2024, so stay tuned for that information and other updates on its progress. Consult our 2023 TV schedule and upcoming DC TV shows guides for more information on small screen entertainment.