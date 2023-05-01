Who Should Replace Henry Cavill As Superman? James Gunn Shares What He’s Looking For

It takes someone with a special kind of screen presence to properly don the classic red cape and S chest emblem of Superman. From Kirk Alyn of the '40s Superman serials to Superman and Lois' Tyler Hoechlin, quite a few actors have taken on the roles of Supes and the mild-mannered Clark Kent across television and other mediums during the characters nearly century-long existence - see our ranking - but only a few have made that impact on the silver screen. With news of Henry Cavill no longer in the role , and DC's co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran planning to forge an all-new path forward for DC movie canon , many fans have wondered who should fill Superman's boots next. Now, Gunn has finally opened up a bit about what he’s looking for regarding his vision for The Last Son of Krypton .

Variety caught up with the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director as he was promoting the latest of the upcoming Marvel movies to be released, and asked what all DC fans are thinking: what is he looking for in the next actor to portray Superman? His answer should probably give long-time fans a lot of hope, because it's clear the filmmaker has a solid grasp of what it means to be the Big Blue Boy Scout, despite also being quite close to hyper-violent raccoons. Gunn answered:

It's hard, but we're looking. And we actually have some really great choices, which I'm excited about. But it has to be somebody who has all of the humanity that Superman has, but he's also an alien. It's gotta be somebody who has the kindness and the compassion that Superman has. And it has to be somebody that you want to give a hug.

The news of Henry Cavill's departure from the DCEU canon was certainly a major disappointment for fans who have been working hard to maintain continuity in the franchise. (And for those who deem him most huggable.) However, there is a silver lining with James Gunn taking over the franchise, and his comments suggest that he's looking for not just a physically imposing actor to play Superman, but also someone who can capture the character's emotional depth and warmth. It's a trait fans have come to know from his long comic book history, as well as the boy-scout-esque portrayals from George Reeves and Christopher Reeve. Superman has mostly been known for his unwavering compassion and desire to help others, and it's clear that Gunn wants to find an actor who can embody those traits. Though having big muscles likely won't hurt.

Some fans have already started suggesting dream actors for the role, including stars such as Michael B. Jordan and Glen Powell. However, the Peacemaker creator's comments suggest that the casting process is still in its early stages and that there may be some surprises in store as he continues to solidify exactly what kind of story he wants to tell with the bulletproof softie.

While James Gunn may not be willing to spout off names of actors he'd be interesting to see in the role, I thought it'd be fun to share my own shortlist of five actors that would rock my below-the-tights socks if they were cast as Superman in Henry Cavill's stead, as seen below:

Dacre Montgomery – The Stranger Things alum has the looks (i.e. eyes one could sink into) and proved he’s got the acting chops for roles like the Netflix hit's Billy Hargrove and Elvis' Steve Binde. It would be fun to see him embody a part where he could show off his more charming and softer side.

– The Stranger Things alum has the looks (i.e. eyes one could sink into) and proved he’s got the acting chops for roles like the Netflix hit's Billy Hargrove and Elvis' Steve Binde. It would be fun to see him embody a part where he could show off his more charming and softer side. David Corenswet – Corenswet knocked it out of the park in the charm department in Ti West's 2022 hit Pearl as the Projectionist. I have no doubt he could play our flying boy in blue.

– Corenswet knocked it out of the park in the charm department in Ti West's 2022 hit Pearl as the Projectionist. I have no doubt he could play our flying boy in blue. Nicholas Hoult – From Renfield to Hulu's The Great, Nicholas Hoult is seemingly capable of embracing any genre, and he already has experience in the superhero department. Though his take on the Beast never got the chance to really shine in Fox's X-Men franchise, but I bet he could bring it in spaces for Superman.

– From Renfield to Hulu's The Great, Nicholas Hoult is seemingly capable of embracing any genre, and he already has experience in the superhero department. Though his take on the Beast never got the chance to really shine in Fox's X-Men franchise, but I bet he could bring it in spaces for Superman. Austin Butler – No coincidence that a movie about an American gem like Elvis would star multiple actors worthy of taking on the country's standout superhero. Butler proved in Elvis he is nothing if not dedicated, and he was almost unrecognizable as a Manson Family member in Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, so if someone cast him as Superman, I've no doubt he would try to literally become Superman by the time filming started.

– No coincidence that a movie about an American gem like Elvis would star multiple actors worthy of taking on the country's standout superhero. Butler proved in Elvis he is nothing if not dedicated, and he was almost unrecognizable as a Manson Family member in Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, so if someone cast him as Superman, I've no doubt he would try to literally become Superman by the time filming started. Jacob Elordi – Elordi is fairly young at 25, which would make him stand out a bit from past Superman actors. But he looks the part, and can clearly act, based on his time on HBO’s Euphoria. I could see him making a believable Clark Kent.

The reality is whoever ends up playing Kal-el next will have a big suit to fill. Henry Cavill’s portrayal of the character was well-received by fans, even by viewers who didn't particularly like the movies he was in, and he became a staple of the DC Extended Universe. Perhaps the best route for James Gunn’s take on the material would be to do what others have done in the past when looking for the best actor for the kiss-curl hairdo; go for an unknown. For my money, no one has portrayed Superman better than the Brando-roasting Christopher Reeve , and he was virtually unknown to cinema-goers before donning the red and blue, making way for audiences to more easily associate him with the iconic character.