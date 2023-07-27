Superman: Legacy’s Production Designer Praises James Gunn’s Specific Vision For The DC Movie
James Gunn will kickstart the new DC Universe with Superman: Legacy.
The DC Universe is known for its twists and turns, both in front and behind the camera. This trend continued once James Gunn and Peter Safran were named co-CEOs, and began crafting their vision for the new DCU. This new chapter will begin with Superman: Legacy, which will be both written and directed by Gunn. And that upcoming DC movie’s production designer recently praised Gunn’s specific vision for the highly anticipated blockbuster.
The pressure will be on for Superman: Legacy to deliver, especially since Henry Cavill isn’t returning to the role. Filmmaker James Gunn has been assembling a killer cast, which includes a number of superheroes from DC lore. He’s collaborating with production designer Beth Mickle, who recently spoke to ScreenRant about working with the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker. She shared her perspective, saying:
Well, that’s intriguing. It sounds like James Gunn knows exactly what type of movie he’s hoping to bring to life with Superman: Legacy. This will no doubt help to make everyone’s job easier, as various designers and department heads will have specific guidance. Mickle seems to be enjoying her time on the DC movie thus far.
Fans have been eagerly anticipating any updates about what’s coming James Gunn’s next DC flick, especially news about who might be playing the lead. The cast of Superman: Legacy is super strong, and fans are curious to see how the various other heroes factor into the story. Later in that same interview Beth Mickle spoke about the joy of working with a director with such a specific vision for his movie, saying:
Honestly, sign me up. Those of who have watched Gunn’s other superhero projects like Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad know all too well how his taste in music and other sensibilities make their way into each movie. And this specificity also includes the script, camera angles, and likely the design elements of each movie. And I personally can’t wait to see Gunn’s take on a Superman movie.
The next DC movie hitting theaters is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on December 10th. Superman: Legacy is currently expected to be released on July 11th, 2025. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
