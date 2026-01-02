After Zack Snyder Posted A Throwback Of Ray Fisher's Cyborg, The Comments All Say The Same Thing

The superhero genre's popularity shows no signs of slowing down, especially with DC co-CEO James Gunn's inception of the newly formed DCU. The first slate of projects is called Gods and Monsters, and we've been treated to two shows and a movie so far (which are streaming with an HBO Max subscription). But some fans are still invested in the former DCEU, and when Zack Snyder posted a photo of Cyborg actor Ray Fisher, the responses all said pretty much the same thing.

Zack Snyder recently joined Instagram, and has been posting photos of the DCEU's stars like Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, and (you guessed it) Ray Fisher. He famously played Cyborg in both versions of Justice League, and had an especially emotional story in the Snyder Cut. The titular filmmaker recently posted a photo of the actor as Victor Stone, check it out below:

Talk about a striking image. Rather than being in full Cyborg regalia, this shows Fisher covering up half of his face with his hand, while wearing Victor's letterman jacket from Gotham City University. This post was shared to Snyder's 616k followers on Instagram, and the comments section started popping off immediately.

Zack Snyder fans are known for their passion, including the years-long campaign for the Snyder Cut's release. As such, the comments section in this post is very active, with fans wanting Warner Bros. to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse and/or bring back Ray Fisher's Cyborg in the new shared universe. You can check out some popular responses below:

Ray fisher is a Underrated Actor 😢 - zacksnyderfans

#restorethesnyderverse 🙏🏽 - the.jayrod

We need cyborg flash movie #restorethesnyderverse - akkizac019

Don't tease us. Make it happen - chandra_purba

We need more! #restorethesnyderverse - chris7aton

If you've been paying attention to the filmmaker's work and his fans since his version of Justice League was released, this type of response might not be too surprising. Shortly after Zack Snyder's Justice League was released, fans started asking the studio to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. There's no indication that the studio is actually interested in this, especially with James Gunn's new DCU still in its infancy. But that hasn't stopped folks from making their voices heard.

It's currently unclear what Gunn has planned for Cyborg and if/when the character might pop up in upcoming DC movies or TV shows. The DCEU was retconned out of existence in Peacemaker's Season 2 premiere, and with it Ray Fisher's signature character.

While Cyborg was the heart of Zack Snyder's Justice League, Ray Fisher's allegations against Zack Snyder and the powers that be at Warner Bros. in some ways overshadowed his work in the DCEU. While there's no indication that he's going to play Cyborg again a future DC title, the actor has continued working with Snyder on the Rebel Moon franchise (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription).

Fisher's work in both version of Justice League are available now on HBO Max. Looking to the future, he's attached to a number of films on the 2026 movie release list and beyond.