Zack Snyder Can’t Stop Sharing DC Photos, But I’m More Obsessed With One Justice League Wish He Still Holds Onto

Zack Snyder has been a busy man on social media as of late. Near the end of 2025, Snyder finally joined Instagram and, since then, he’s been treating fans to some cool photos from the DC Extended Universe films. From pics of Henry Cavill’s Superman to snapshots of Ben Affleck’s Batfleck, the filmmaker definitely seems to be feeling nostalgic. More recently, Snyder devoted a post to a few more pics from his version of Justice League. That post is also accompanied by the reveal of a wish he has, and it really has me thinking.

While many of Snyder’s posts have been devoted to the heroes of the DCEU, he recently took some time to shine the spotlight on one of its greatest villains. Snyder shared two photos from what appeared to be a private screening of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and they show the silver and spikey Steppenwolf (who’s voiced by Ciarán Hinds in the superhero team-up film). Take a look at the DC Comics antagonist in the photos below:

The director’s cut of JL gave Steppenwolf a bit more than just a shiny new look. It also fleshed out his relationship with Darkseid, the incredibly powerful ruler of the planet Apokolips. While Steppenwolf’s role in the theatrical cut was panned, I’d argue he does indeed get more of the spotlight in Snyder’s version of the film. On a separate note, it’s also sweet to see the character on a massive screen, and that actually ties in with the one wish Snyder mentions in his post:

I wish more people could’ve experienced this in IMAX. These were shot off the screen during picture check at Universal CityWalk IMAX — Only a handful of people got to see this film as it was intended on a massive screen and an image that just breathed.

While I may have had a somewhat up-and-down relationship with the DCEU, I can’t help but imagine how cool it would be to see Zack Snyder’s Justice League in a premium format like IMAX. The film was released, after years of fan campaigning, in 2021 and was made available with an HBO Max subscription. With that, fans didn’t have the opportunity to see the four-hour flick on the big screen. Certain moments, including that third-act sequence that sees The Flash enter the Speed Force to reverse time, would look great in a theater.

Considering Snyder’s wish, some may be tempted to wonder whether a theatrical release is possible for JL. I’d honestly say that, at this point, the chances of that happening seem somewhat slim, especially since we’re now several years removed from the movie’s streaming release. I’m not saying it’s impossible, of course, though DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran have other priorities as they continue to work through DCU Chapter 1.

DCEU fans can continue to live vicariously through Zack Snyder’s continuing flow of BTS photos, which have also shown Wonder Woman and Cyborg. And, of course, those who want to check his version of Justice League – alongside his other entries in the since-ended DC film universe – can still head over to HBO Max to check them out.