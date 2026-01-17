Zack Snyder Did The 2016 Throwback Challenge, And DC Fans Are Feeling All The Nostalgia

It’s not uncommon for people to take part in social media challenges, and fans of Zack Snyder’s just became the beneficiaries of his participation in a recent trend. As of late, users have been taking part in the 2016 challenge, which involves sharing photos taken a decade ago. During that point in time, Snyder was still immersed in the world of the DC Extended Universe, as he worked on his Justice League movie. So, as part of the viral challenge, Snyder dropped a number of sweet BTS pics that had fans feeling nostalgic.

Since Snyder joined Instagram in late 2025, he’s delighted fans with more than a few sweet mementos that signify his time working within the world of DC. From throwback pics of Ben Affleck’s Batman to sweet snapshots of Henry Cavill’s Superman, Snyder seems to have a lot of photos. The filmmaker took to IG again just recently and dropped photos from the production of Justice League, which featured the aforementioned actors along with Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa and more. Take a look at Snyder’s post:

There’s a sweet mixture of images in that carousel, as some show actors like Ray Fisher and Connie Nielsen alongside Zack Snyder himself. Additionally, there are sketches and notes – which may or may not have been written by Snyder himself, which seem to show what he was planning for his overall story. I have to admit it’s kind of a trip seeing these photos a decade, as I can still remember the lead-up to Justice League’s release. Snyder’s post is also a keen reminder that time really flies.

It was probably a given that fans of the since-ended DCEU continuity would be in their feelings over these photos. Many took to the comment section to share their enthusiasm over seeing the Dawn of the Dead helmer’s photos. Some not only expressed excitement but also conveyed some fans’ long-held hope that the Snyderverse will be revived. Check out some of them:

A lot of the photos that Zack Snyder has been sharing have sparked new calls from #RestoreTheSnyderverse devotees. The chances of that happening seem slim at this point, considering DC Studios is continuing to build out its DCU continuity amid Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. Still, fans can, of course, live vicariously through Snyder’s photos and check out his DCEU movies (which are streamable with an HBO Max subscription).

Snyder’s tenure with the DCEU ended abruptly and tragically when he stepped away from Justice League in 2017 following the death of his daughter, Autumn. Joss Whedon was then notably brought in to oversee reshoots and rewrites, and his theatrical version of the movie was ultimately panned by fans and critics. After years of fans campaigning for a director’s cut, the four-hour Zack Snyder’s Justice League (or the “Snyder Cut”) was released. Snyder’s version was ultimately better received than its theatrical counterpart.

Today, Zack Snyder seems to have warm feelings about his time working with DC’s iconic characters, and the photos he’s shared are a nice way to commemorate that time in his life. It’s hard to predict what Snyder might post next, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he still has some awesome photos in his archives just waiting to be posted.