Sydney Sweeney Becomes Black Canary In DC Fan Art, And Maybe She Should Switch Superhero Roles

As history has proven again and again, actors don’t need to choose sides between Marvel and DC when it comes to the roles they pick. If they did, we would have never seen Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool after Green Lantern or Ben Affleck as Batman after he starred in Daredevil. Following Madame Web flopping at the box office , a piece of fan art is making the case for Sydney Sweeney to become the latest actor to switch sides between the two popular comic book worlds .

Graphic designer @riyadgraphisme took to his Instagram account recently to share fan art of Sydney Sweeney as DC’s Black Canary. Check it out:

Sydney Sweeney fits right into the look of Dinah Lance! Black Canary is a vigilante with startling sonic scream powers called the “Canary Cry” that has come in handy against enemies when fighting alongside Green Arrow and the Birds of Prey.

The character has been famously portrayed prior by Katie Cassidy in CW’s Arrow series and Jurnee Smollett in 2020’s Birds of Prey movie starring Margot Robbie. Should James Gunn’s new DC era want to reintroduce the street hero, Sweeney is a great pick!

Currently, DC is in the throes of change following its former universe falling apart. The franchise will be rebooted (for the most part) in 2025 when James Gunn’s Superman hits theaters. Other planned movies on the way from the franchise include a sequel to The Batman and The Brave and the Bold along with movies for Supergirl and Teen Titans. For the moment, we haven’t heard any plans for Black Canary to make an appearance, but anything’s certainly possible right now as the DC side of Hollywood superheroes gets a makeover.

Sony’s Spider-Man universe may be due for a makeover of its own following the brutal reception of Madame Web earlier this year. The latest installment into the Marvel franchise made just $100 million worldwide against a reported production budget of $80 million. In other words, the superhero movie really didn’t make much money, and it definitely didn’t turn a profit. Sydney Sweeney reacted to Madame Web’s bomb by saying she was “just hired as an actress” and was “along for the ride” no matter what happened.

The fan art makes a great case for Sydney Sweeney to switch sides to DC and play Black Canary, but there are also quite a few Marvel roles she’d be good in as well . One particularly good one is to have Sweeney play the Black Cat to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. It’d be especially great because it’d give her and her Euphoria co-star Zendaya a chance to work together in another avenue.

No matter what though, wether it's DC or Marvel, Sweeney deserves another chance to play in another superhero movie someday!