Will Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Be Delayed Too? Here’s The Latest From James Gunn

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is perhaps the biggest franchise in the entertainment industry right now, recently expanding from movies to streaming projects on Disney+. A number of Marvel movies were recently pushed back , with some fans worrying about the fate of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. So will Guardians 3 be delayed too? Here’s the latest from James Gunn himself.

Filmmaker James Gunn made a motley group of unknown MCU characters into fan favorites with his pair of Guardians of the Galaxy movies. The threequel has already been a long time coming , especially thanks to Gunn’s temporary firing from the studio. He was recently asked if Guardians 3 would also be delayed or even cancelled, to which he responded:

Nope. #GotGVol3 is neither pulled nor delayed, still scheduled for May 5, 2023. We are scripted & storyboarded, crewed & casted, & READY TO GO in just a little bit here. We’re going to build you guys something beautiful. 🦝🚀🪐💫 https://t.co/sCuQyj5jAAOctober 18, 2021 See more

Do you hear that sound? It’s Marvel fans out there letting out a collective sigh of relief. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is still on track to be released as planned, despite the various MCU delays that just occurred. Although what James Gunn has planned for that mysterious threequel remains a mystery.

The above post comes to us from James Gunn’s personal Twitter account. He’s super active on social media, often fielding questions from fans about his various superhero projects. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is no exception, especially since it was originally going to be one of the first installments in Phase Four. Luckily it hasn’t suffered an additional delay.

Despite its long road to theaters, James Gunn has finally been hard at work for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The acclaimed filmmaker has been sharing updates of the storyboarding process, showing how methodically Gunn and company are approaching the final installment in the trilogy. The contents of Guardians 3 are currently a complete mystery, but multiple cast members wept while reading the script.

Luckily for the many Guardians fans out there, James Gunn’s upcoming Marvel threequel is still expected to arrive as planned. He’s also working on a bunch of other content featuring the beloved heroes, including the Guardians Holiday Special and shorts featuring Baby Groot. This should all presumably wrap up the current narrative, and possibly Gunn’s tenure in the MCU.

Given the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, there are a ton of narrative threads for James Gunn to pull from for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The Guardians were hit hard by Thanos’ assault, with Gamora being murdered by her father before he snapped away Star-Lord, Drax, Mantis, and Groot. There’s even more trauma for the team to unpack, all while trying to find the 2014 Gamora who joined the fray thanks to the Time Heist.