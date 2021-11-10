That Time Harry Styles Seemingly Reacted To A Major Marvel Spoiler And Got Caught On TikTok

The following contains major spoilers for Eternals.

While many movie fans go to great lengths to avoid getting spoiled , it is sometimes impossible to avoid. Such may have been the case recently when an apparent Eternals spoiler dropped weeks before the movie arrived. This particular spoiler included Harry Styles, and it seems there may be video of him realizing the news was out there.

Back at the end of October when Eternals had its World Premiere the detail that Harry Styles had a role in the film was leaked . It turns out that a fan attending a Styles concert made a sign referencing the news, and held it up for him to see on stage. Watch Styles do an apparent double take below as he seems to get a look at the sign and actually read it.

It certainly does seem that Harry Styles is reacting to something in the vicinity of the camera. He starts to turn away after waving at some fans, then his sightline snaps back in reaction to something. While it could be anything, it could very well be him finally reading the sign, and being surprised to see that at his concert almost two weeks before the film’s release.

And considering that Harry Styles is currently on tour, it’s entirely possible he missed the fact that his appearance was spoiled. When you’re playing in a different city every night and the movie you filmed one scene for doesn’t come out for several days your focus is probably elsewhere.

For the most part, the new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Eternals was a stand alone story. It contained all new characters and thus how it all connected to the larger franchise wasn’t important to the story of the movie itself. However, that all changed when the post-credits scenes arrived.

Harry Styles makes his debut in the mid-credits scene as Eros, aka Starfox, alongside a CGI Pip the Troll voiced by Patton Oswalt. He appears to several of the Eternals , and offers his aide. It’s referenced in the dialogue that Eros is the brother of Thanos, which matches with the character’s comic origins. Of course, if past is prologue, there’s a good chance that Starfox will otherwise be a different character than comic fans know. Though how he will fit into the future of the MCU is anybody’s guess.

But there will be a future, Starfox jets off with some of the Eternals and it seems clear that Harry Styles is officially a new part of the MCU and we’ll be seeing more of him in the future. Based on the gasps that took place in my screening of Eternals when Harry Styles walked on screen, there are going to be a lot of fans very excited to see more of him.