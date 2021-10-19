After Eternals’ Post-Credits Scene Was Leaked, Disney Exec Pleads For MCU Fans To Keep The Movie’s Secrets

While the general public still has a little over two weeks to go until Eternals opens in theaters, yesterday, the next Marvel Cinematic Universe movie held its world premiere, and things went off a hitch. Well, with one major exception: details about Eternals’ post-credits scene leaked online shortly after the festivities. As a result a Disney executive is now coming out and urging MCU fans not to spoil this secret.

Let’s get something out of the way right now: we’re not sharing what Eternals’ post-credits scene contains. If you must know those spicy details ahead of seeing the movie, there are other places on the internet you can find that information. Instead, here’s the message that Asad Ayaz, Walt Disney Studio’ President of Marketing, passed along the following to the public on Twitter:

To our colleagues & friends in the press & fan community who will be watching #Eternals in the days ahead, please help preserve the experience of this incredible film. Please do not post spoilers and reveals that so many have worked so hard to protect pic.twitter.com/97elpmQVDYOctober 19, 2021 See more

Some of you ready may have already seen the big Eternals spoiler, but that doesn’t mean you need to share it with others. Again, we’re only a few weeks away from Eternals hitting the big screen, a year after it was originally supposed to come out. Obviously the proverbial genie’s out of the bottle now, and there’s really no way it can be crammed back in. Still, if enough people follow Asad Ayaz’s request, there can still be plenty of who are surprised to see what unfolds in Eternals after the main story is finished.

Here’s what has been officially revealed about Eternals: the MCU’s version of these cosmically-powered beings have been living on Earth for over 7,000 years. Like their comic book counterparts, the Eternals and the sinister Deviants were created when the Celestials experimented on proto-humanity. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, which saw Hulk using the Infinity Stones to bring those who Thanos dusted back to life, “the emergence” is ignited, requiring the Eternals to come out of hiding and protect humanity from the Deviants once again.

The cast of the 26th MCU movie includes Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Don Lee as Gilgamesh and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, among others. Behind the scenes, Nomadland’s Chloé Zhao directed the feature and worked on the script with Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo and Kaz Firpo. Early critical reaction towards Eternals has been mostly positive, and last week, it collected $2.6 million in advanced ticket sales during the first 24 hours of availability.

You can judge Eternals for yourself when it arrives on November 5, and don’t forget to look through our upcoming Marvel movies guide to learn what else the MCU is priming for theatrical release.