The Batman’s Andy Serkis Calls The DC Movie A 'Masterpiece’ Now Give Us The Full Trailer

Batman is arguably the most popular superhero of all time, and as such he’s been adapted for film a number of times throughout the years. While Ben Affleck is Bruce Wayne in the DCEU, Robert Pattinson will debut as the character in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Alfred actor Andy Serkis recently called the DC flick a “masterpiece”, now give us the full trailer.

The Batman was one of many projects shut down when the pandemic hit, so it took an extended period of time to finally complete . But anticipation for the project was buoyed by a quick teaser that arrived last summer, which is the only released footage so far. Andy Serkis will debut as Alfred in the mysterious blockbuster, and recently spoke to its contents by saying:

Look, I really can’t answer any questions about The Batman, but I’ll tell you that it was fantastic being reunited with Matt Reeves, [producer] Dylan Clark and [VFX supervisor] Dan Lemmon from the Apes films. We had such a great time making it, and when it eventually comes to the screen, Matt Reeves will have made another masterpiece film because he’s so super-invested in it. But yeah, I’ve been forbidden, expressly forbidden, to talk about Alfred.

Well, there you have it. Andy Serkis is guarding the secrets of The Batman just like the rest of the cast and crew. And while he was careful not to reveal any of its contents, his praise towards Matt Reeves’ vision is sure to increase fan calls for a full trailer.

Andy Serkis’ comments to THR come while he was promoting the release of his latest directorial project , Venom: Let There Be Carnage. When asked about his role as Alfred in The Batman, he made it very clear that he wasn’t allowed to speak about his take on the beloved DC character. And the generations of fans are no doubt eager to see any more of this “masterpiece” via new footage.

In the quick teaser for The Batman, Andy Serkis was noticeably absent as Alfred. It’s likely for this reason that he’s unable to give even the most cryptic of comments about his role in the project. But Serkis is part of a killer company of actors brought together by Planet of the Apes filmmaker Matt Reeves, including Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, and Colin Farrell. As a reminder, you can check out the teaser below.

Given his extensive experience with genre work, Andy Serkis seems like a great choice to play Alfred in The Batman. And with his tenure as the MCU’s Ulysses Klaue ended after Black Panther, his schedule should allow for future DC appearances. We’ll just have to see what he brings to Bruce Wayne’s father figure, and how Matt Reeves’ vision is unique from previous adaptations.