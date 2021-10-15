The Batman's Matt Reeves Shares New Look At Zoë Kravitz's Selina Kyle Ahead Of Movie's New Trailer

A new take on the Batman mythology will unfold next year, with Matt Reeves’ The Batman following Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne in his second year of crimefighting in Gotham City. The first trailer for the highly-anticipated DC movie dropped at last year’s DC FanDome, and tomorrow’s FanDome will have its own The Batman trailer to show off. Ahead of the preview’s premiere, director Matt Reeves has posted a new look at Zoë Kravitz’s Selina Kyle, better known to the general public as Catwoman.

We caught a quick glimpse in last year’s trailer of Zoë Kravitz’s The Batman character in an outfit somewhat loosely the costume she wears in the comics, but today, we have a picture of Selina Kyle in civilian form. Take a look at what Matt Reeves shared on Twitter:

Meet Selina Kyle… See more of her tomorrow at #DCFanDome #Tomorrow #TheBatmanTrailer #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/uJBI8JsRtJOctober 15, 2021 See more

Well, hello there, Ms. Kyle! While Zoë Kravitz isn’t in her Catwoman gear in this image, the makeup she has on does have her cleverly resembling a cat. As for who’s she’s looking at, that’s hard to say. The logical first guess would be Bruce Wayne, but I also wouldn’t exclude John Turturro’s Carmine Falcone, since it looks like he and Selina will have a close relationship in The Batman. Either way, we’ll find out who’s the object of her gaze when the next trailer arrives at DC FanDome.

Zoë Kravitz is the fifth actress to play Catwoman in a live-action movie, following Lee Meriwether in 1966’s Batman, Michelle Pfeiffer in 1992’s Batman Returns, Halle Berry in 2004’s Catwoman (although this version was Patience Phillips rather than Selina Kyle) and Anne Hathaway in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises. Funny enough, The Batman marks Kravitz’s second Catwoman outing, as she voiced the character in 2017’s The LEGO Batman Movie.

Although Catwoman was one of the earliest additions to Batman’s rogues gallery, in recent decades she’s more frequently been depicted as an anti-hero or outright superhero, not to mention been romantically entangled with the Dark Knight. While it’s still unclear exactly what’s in store for her in The Batman, it doesn’t seem like Zoë Kravitz’s version will fall into the supervillain category. That’s not to say they won’t clash for a bit, but don’t be surprised if Selina ultimately becomes an ally to our title hero, and he could certainly use more of those in Gotham City.

The honor of being The Batman’s main villain belongs to Paul Dano’s Riddler, and Colin Farrell’s Penguin will cause some trouble on the side. The movie’s other main cast members include Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson. In addition to directing, Matt Reeves also worked on the script with Mattson Tomlin and Peter Craig.

Having originally been scheduled for June 25, 2021 and then moved to October 1 of the same year, The Batman is now primed for March 4, 2022. Along with this movie intended to be the first entry in a trilogy, HBO Max is also developing spinoff shows centered on the Gotham City Police Department and The Penguin, respectively.