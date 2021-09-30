Sounds Like The Batman’s Robert Pattinson Has Some Killer Scenes With Zoë Kravitz

The superhero genre has been dominating the entertainment industry for a decade, but there are a few heroes that continue to stand out as fan favorites. That’s certainly the case with Batman, and we’ll be getting a new big screen version of the character in Matt Reeves’ aptly titled movie The Batman. And it sounds like Robert Pattinson has some killer scenes with Zoë Kravitz in the mysterious project.

Matt Reeves assembled an outstanding cast for The Batman, and fans can’t wait to see as players like Paul Dano and Jeffrey Wright occupy Gotham City. The limited footage also debuted Zoë Kravitz’ Catwoman, who has a super realistic and pulled back costume . Robert Pattinson recently spoke briefly about the upcoming movie’s contents, saying:

Me and Zoë [Kravitz] did some stuff. It’s a fun little thing. There are lots of little surprises for it.

Well, I’m intrigued. Batman and Catwoman usually have a fascinating dynamic, both in the comics and on the screen. And with Robert Pattinson already teasing surprises and some cool fight scenes, I have to wonder where Matt Reeves is going to take those beloved DC figures.

Robert Pattinson’s comments come from his recent appearance at DC Fandome (via Variety ), where he helped to promote The Batman, despite its unfortunate delay . After a long production that was halted in the midst of a pandemic, principal photography was able to be completed. Now fans will just have to patiently wait for a full trailer as we inch closer to the movie’s release this March. But comments like these about Catwoman are sure to help buoy anticipation.

Not much is actually known about the contents of The Batman, but the brief teaser trailer that was released last year definitely inspired some fan theories. The movie is currently in the post-production phase, with Matt Reeves and company occasionally teasing updates from the editor bay. Hopefully this means a full trailer will arrive soon.

While the cast and crew of The Batman have been keeping the movie’s secrets, Robert Pattinson also provided a brief update about the current state of the mysterious DC flick. He’s actually seen official completed footage, as he went on to share:

I’ve seen some of the movie now and it’s kind of really cool. It’s really cool.

Robert Pattinson’s comments might not exactly be detailed, but they’re still going to delight the generations of Batman fans out there who can’t wait to see his DC debut. It looks like The Batman will have a unique POV, and will make Gotham City feel like a modern New York. Only time will tell how this is all accomplished, and just how juicy Pattinson’s scenes are opposite Zoë Kravitz.