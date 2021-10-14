The Batman's Matt Reeves Shares Cool Shot Ahead Of New Trailer's Debut

While Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will reprise their respective versions of Batman a little over a year from now in The Flash, next spring will introduce a new iteration of the Caped Crusader to the masses. Robert Pattinson is the latest actor to bring Bruce Wayne and his masked persona to life in a live-action movie, and a new trailer for The Batman is set to debut this weekend at DC FanDome. Ahead of the event, director Matt Reeves has shared a cool new shot from the preview.

Oftentimes when we spend time with Batman in Gotham City, it’s during the night, as he’s a vigilante who works best under the cover of darkness. However, as you’ll see in the below image that Matt Reeves posted on Twitter to promote the new The Batman trailer, we’ll get a moment in the movie where Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight looks over his city as the sun rises:

Good Morning, from Gotham City… Can’t wait to show you more at #DCFanDome this Saturday… #TheBatman #TrailerShot pic.twitter.com/5IRaABRwk6October 14, 2021 See more

Could this mean we’ll be getting some daytime Batman action in The Batman? Possibly, but I’m more inclined to think that this is simply the costumed Bruce Wayne looking over Gotham City after a hard night of crimefighting before heading back to the Batcave. Still, from a filmmaking perspective, this is a pretty cool shot, and no doubt at least a few more people are even more excited to see The Batman’s new trailer this Saturday. And that wasn’t the only The Batman-related goodie shared today, as the movie’s official Twitter account delivered this enticing tease:

“It’s not just a signal; it’s a warning.” ❤️ this Tweet for reminders before and when #TheBatman is released. pic.twitter.com/ouos1t3PZ4October 14, 2021 See more

Rocking the same kind of red color scheme past The Batman promos have been bathed in, this teaser highlights the Bat-Signal, with Robert Pattinson’s cape-and-cowled protagonist saying that it also serves as a “warning.” Although The Batman will focus on a younger Bruce Wayne waging war on crime in Gotham City, unlike Batman Begins, it’s not an origin story. The Batman will take place in Bruce’s second year wearing the mask, so it makes sense why Jeffrey Wright’s James Gordon would have the Bat-Signal set up. Not only does it make it easier for him to contact Batman, it lets criminals know that there’s a vigilante lurking in the shadows who’s ready to strike fear into their hearts.

But Robert Pattinson’s Batman won’t just be dealing with regular criminals in his first movie. The Batman will have Paul Dano’s Riddler surfacing to taunt both our intrepid hero and the GCPD with his riddles. The Caped Crusader will also cross paths with Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman, Colin Farrell’s Penguin and John Turturro’s Carmine Falcone as he’s out in the field, and the movie’s other notable cast members include Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel and Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál. Along with his directorial duties, Matt Reeves worked on the script with Mattson Tomlin and Peter Craig.

The Batman swoops into theaters on March 4, 2022, but be sure to check back with CinemaBlend on Saturday for the new trailer. Along with this DC movie expected to be the first of a new Batman trilogy, there are also HBO Max spinoff shows in development centered on the GCPD and Penguin, respectively, though Colin Farrell hasn’t signed onto the latter project yet.