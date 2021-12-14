The Insane Amount Of Money Ryan Reynolds Paid To Wear A Bea Arthur T-Shirt In Deadpool

While superhero movies are everywhere, a few franchises have managed to stand out as fan favorites . Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool flicks are certainly in that category, as both blockbusters were critical and box office successes. And it turns out that Reynolds spent an insane amount of money in order to wear a Bea Arthur t-shirt in the first Deadpool.

The Deadpool franchise is so successful largely thanks to the sensibility and humor of Ryan Reynolds himself. The 2016 original movie was notable for having a small budget when compared to other comic book movies, but it turns out that one costume piece cost Reynolds and company a pretty penny: Wade Wilson’s Bea Arthur shirt. As it was recently shared on social media:

And per Bea's family, the money went to her favourite charity.

What a class act. On top of being a great visual gag, it turns out that Reynolds put the whopping $10,000 price tag toward charity. And in that way the late Golden Girls icon was honored , while also giving Wade Wilson a hilariously unexpected costume piece. Thank you for being a friend , Ryan Reynolds.

This revelation about the price of the Deadpool t-shirt came from Twitter , where Ryan Reynolds offered some additional information about how the $10k price tag was spent. While he didn’t reveal which charity was Bea Arthur’s favorite, it’s heart-warming to hear about the positive impact of the Merc with the Mouth. As always, Reynolds continues to be thoroughly delightful.

These tidbits of information just highlight how much passion Ryan Reynolds has for the Deadpool franchise. And as a result, the fans are extremely anxious for any information about the property’s mysterious future. It’s been years since Deadpool 2 hit theaters, and it’s unclear when Wade Wilson will actually return to the big screen.

Questions about the future of Deadpool came years ago, when Disney first acquired 20th Century Fox and its various properties. While this offers the opportunity for Ryan Reynolds’ character to finally join the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe, moviegoers worried the foul-mouthed antihero would be censored in favor of a PG-13 rating. Kevin Feige and company have been keeping their cards close to the chest, but Reynolds has been in contact with the studio in the years since.

We’ll just have to see if/how Wade Wilson changes when he returns to the big screen, and how this has an influence on his comedy. Let’s just hope that Ryan Reynolds sneaks more Golden Girls references into the franchise. Maybe he can rock a Rue McClanahan t-shirt this time around?