The Rock Jokes He Put A Copy Of His Sexiest Man Alive Cover On Ryan Reynolds’ Ceiling For Sexy Times Sake

The brotherhood of Sexiest Man Alive is strong within Hollywood. Many a Marvel and DC star has been bestowed the title at some point in their career. That scenario played out for Red Notice co-stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. Having two former Sexiest Men sharing the same screen would be a treat for any viewer. But it wasn’t always a battle of the hunks on set, as The Rock and Reynolds joked about the title leading to some sexy off-screen times.

The subject of People's famous list came up while the two friends and co-star Gal Gadot were being interviewed about Red Notice. The group was asked if the two stars brought up their reigns as Sexiest Man Alive whilst working together. Of course, given their status as Hollywood hunks, the answer was yes. Gadot jokingly confirmed The Rock and Ryan Reynolds couldn’t stop talking about sharing the title. The friendly competition took an unexpected turn as the Jungle Cruise star jokingly proclaimed:

It almost broke my ankle putting my cover on Ryan’s ceiling. Every time, he opened his eyes he saw me.

Not to be outdone by his Red Notice co-star, Ryan Reynolds behaved as you would totally expect and took things a step further. Reynolds implied The Rock’s cover may have played an important role in an intimate moment with his wife Blake Lively.

At home, too. That’s when we conceived our last child. It was super weird.

As the Deadpool star put it, the joke took a weird turn. Picturing Ryan Reynolds seeing The Rock during sexy time with his wife was… interesting, to say the least. Thankfully, the co-stars were only kidding about the conception of Reynolds’ last child. To witness more of the hilarious back-and-forth between the former Sexiest Men Alive, check out the Black Adam star’s Instagram post below:

A post shared by therock (@therock) A photo posted by on

A funny exchange like that only happens when you’ve been friends with someone for years. The Rock and Ryan Reynolds have spoken on their decades-long friendship multiple times. Having that type of rapport led to Red Notice bleeding money while they attempted to make each other laugh while working together, according to The Hitman’s Bodyguard star. (This was obvious in the gut-busting blooper reel.) Yet, things worked out as the action-comedy became the most streamed movie of all time.

Personally, I feel the only other star The Rock has that type of rapport with is his Jumanji co-star Kevin Hart. He and Hart are always going back and forth on and off the set. So, it’s nice to know the Hobbs & Shaw star to ham it up with multiple co-stars. In this case, despite the Free Guy star’s acting hiatus and the Jumanji star’s busy schedule, there might be a sequel in the works. While viewers wait for that bit of highly anticipated news, they can hop over to Netflix and watch Red Notice to witness the stars’ comedic chemistry.