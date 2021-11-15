Ryan Reynolds On Whether Deadpool Will Become More Family Friendly Under Marvel Studios

Superhero movies are everywhere, but there are some franchises that have become fan favorites thanks to bringing something new to the table. Ryan Reynolds’ Deapdool movies are definitely on that list, mostly because the 2016 original broke new ground as an R-rated blockbuster. And Reynolds recently spoke about the concept of Deadpool becoming more family friendly under Marvel Studios.

Once Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties, moviegoers immediately had questions about Deadpool. The first two movies were box office hits, so a threequel felt inevitable. But there’s been no clear timeline, and Ryan Reynolds recently addressed the franchise working under another studio entirely. In his words,

I have no pretense there. I don’t think of sticking to any aesthetic that I’ve built. Deadpool works best as a kind of scarcity, surprise, and unexpectedness, and all of those qualities rule out nothing. I wouldn’t rule out wild swings. I’m hoping Marvel allows us to take wild swings with this character because that’s kind of what he’s there for. If not, what’s the point?

Well, there you have it. It looks likes even Ryan Reynolds isn’t exactly sure how Deadpool is going to function within the MCU . And while he’s ready to make more bold choices, it seems that he’s not ruling out changes happening to the Merc with the Mouth. Could he really end up leading a PG-13 franchise moving forward?

Ryan Reynolds’ comments to Fatherly help to show where the actor and entrepreneur’s head is at regarding the future of Deadpool. While he’s in communication with the folks at Disney, it sounds like things are still very much in the air. Reynolds is ready to roll with the punches, although fans might take umbrage with Deadpool becoming a more family-friendly character.

While Ryan Reynolds has definitely been in contact with the powers that be at Marvel Studios, the actor-producer has been keeping his cards close to the chest regarding Deadpool 3. In the meantime, he was able to satiate the fandom by having Deadpool join the MCU in a very unconventional way: a digital short opposite Taika Waititi’s Korg.

Unfortunately for the fandom, the questions about Deadpool 3 will likely continue for the foreseeable future. Ryan Reynolds recently revealed that he’s taking a small break from acting, which presumably dashes any chances of seeing Wade Wilson back on the big screen. But perhaps having this time away will offer the chance for the Marvel threequel to come together.