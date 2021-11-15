Ryan Reynolds On Whether Deadpool Will Become More Family Friendly Under Marvel Studios
By Corey Chichizola last updated
Bring on the Deadpool threequel!
Superhero movies are everywhere, but there are some franchises that have become fan favorites thanks to bringing something new to the table. Ryan Reynolds’ Deapdool movies are definitely on that list, mostly because the 2016 original broke new ground as an R-rated blockbuster. And Reynolds recently spoke about the concept of Deadpool becoming more family friendly under Marvel Studios.
Once Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties, moviegoers immediately had questions about Deadpool. The first two movies were box office hits, so a threequel felt inevitable. But there’s been no clear timeline, and Ryan Reynolds recently addressed the franchise working under another studio entirely. In his words,
Well, there you have it. It looks likes even Ryan Reynolds isn’t exactly sure how Deadpool is going to function within the MCU. And while he’s ready to make more bold choices, it seems that he’s not ruling out changes happening to the Merc with the Mouth. Could he really end up leading a PG-13 franchise moving forward?
Ryan Reynolds’ comments to Fatherly help to show where the actor and entrepreneur’s head is at regarding the future of Deadpool. While he’s in communication with the folks at Disney, it sounds like things are still very much in the air. Reynolds is ready to roll with the punches, although fans might take umbrage with Deadpool becoming a more family-friendly character.
While Ryan Reynolds has definitely been in contact with the powers that be at Marvel Studios, the actor-producer has been keeping his cards close to the chest regarding Deadpool 3. In the meantime, he was able to satiate the fandom by having Deadpool join the MCU in a very unconventional way: a digital short opposite Taika Waititi’s Korg.
Unfortunately for the fandom, the questions about Deadpool 3 will likely continue for the foreseeable future. Ryan Reynolds recently revealed that he’s taking a small break from acting, which presumably dashes any chances of seeing Wade Wilson back on the big screen. But perhaps having this time away will offer the chance for the Marvel threequel to come together.
Ryan Reynolds’ Red Notice is currently streaming on Netflix. He’s also got two more movies in post-production, so Reynolds’ acting break might not feel that significant for audiences. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.