Deadpool 2’s Zazie Beetz Talks Her Future As Domino

Superhero movies have been the most popular genre in the film world for years, and there are countless franchises that are adapting comic book stories. Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool movies offered a unique R-rated take, but Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox left the public in the dark about the property’s future. And Deadpool 2 star Zazie Beetz recently spoke about her future as Domino.

Zazie Beetz made her debut as the mutant Domino in Deadpool 2, and quickly became a scene-stealer thanks to the character’s luck powers. Since she survived X-Force’s ill-fated first mission, fans are hoping to see Beetz’ character back on the big screen alongside Ryan Reynolds. The Joker actress was recently asked about this possibility, saying:

I would love to revisit Domino. I would love to do a Deadpool 3, 4, 5, 7, 19. I've also wanted to be like, 'Maybe I could just do my own origin story.' I feel honored to have been able to depict her on screen and to have played with her, as her. I love her and so I would be more than happy to revisit her on camera. And I think I will. If Disney doesn't make it happen, I'll make it happen.

Well, there you have it. It looks like Zazie Beetz is committed to playing Domino sometime in the future. She seems similarly in the dark regarding Disney’s plans for the Deadpool franchise, but definitely has a lot of love for the character. Let’s just hope we get an update about Ryan Reynolds’ threequel sooner rather than later.

Zazie Beetz’ comments to ComicBook are sure to be a relief to Deadpool fans who haven’t seen enough of her character Domino. She made a killer impression in the franchise's first sequel, especially thanks to her quick wit opposite Ryan Reynolds’ title character. Add in her badass action and surprisingly cinematic mutant power, and it’s no wonder Domino became a favorite so quickly.

As a reminder, you can check out one of Domino’s big scenes from Deadpool 2 below. She also factored into the final battle, and seemed to form a new family unit with Wade Wilson and company. But this sequence might be her finest hour:

Given the massive success of both Deadpool movies, the franchise’s future seemed inevitable. But Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox seemed to complicate things. After all, how would the R-rated character factor into the MCU, which has otherwise been exclusively PG-13? There’s also the macguffin of finding a way to bring Wade and company (including Domino) to the shared universe.

Regardless, it’s clear that Zazie Beetz is determined to play Domino again, in one way or another. As she mentions, she’s willing to join any Deadpool sequels or even do an origin story. After all, her character’s past hasn’t really been addressed yet.