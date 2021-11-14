Tom Hardy’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage Hits A Major Pandemic Box Office Milestone

Venom: Let There Be Carnage stormed into theaters back in October and scored an impressive opening weekend . The superhero movie also earned praise from fans who loved the Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson-led sequel. This is especially remarkable given that box office success is far from a guarantee, especially during the ongoing global health crisis. But the movie has persevered and has made waves at the box office, despite the odds. Now, it would seem the flick has hit a new milestone amid the pandemic.

According to Deadline , Venom: Let There Be Carnage has surpassed the $200 million mark in both the US and Canada, becoming the second film to do so after Marvel’s Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Per the trade, the symbiote-soaked sequel should sit around $202.4 million, to be exact. The milestone is an excellent sign for the franchise, and it makes the film one of the true success stories in the movie world during the pandemic.

Ahead of its release, the highly anticipated sequel was plagued with release date changes and delays. Still, Sony eventually settled on its October 1st release date, as similar movies like Shang Chi performed well during this time. The result is a domestic number that will continue to rise and a worldwide earning of over $400 million, so it’s a solid success, considering the circumstances. Following this news, fans may become even more eager to get more Venom and to see even more Spider-Man adjacent characters get their own flicks.

Tom Hardy is adamant about getting a third Venom movie made, saying, “these things usually come in threes.” Sony has been working hard to develop its own cinematic franchise involving Spidey's greatest foes. Though the studio still has a firm relationship with Marvel Studios, as it still technically owns the film rights to the web-slinger. With this, they've been coordinating on occasion, just as they did for the mid-credits scene in Let There Be Carnage . But you still have to wonder how much longer that relationship might last -- and if there will be more concrete crossovers between the Sony characters and the MCU.

Next on the Spidey-related list is Morbius, which stars Jared Leto as the titular vampire. The studio recently released a new trailer, and it looks like it's going to have some major ties to the Venom-verse (and the greater multiverse). The company could be secretly building its own Sinister Six and, with the returning villains and multiversal nature of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the possibilities are endless. It’s going to be exciting to finally see where everything is going.