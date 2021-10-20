Kevin Feige Breaks Silence On Venom 2’s Wild Mid-Credits Scene
Venom 2's ending broke the internet, and possibly the multiverse.
Spoilers ahead for Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s Mid-Credits Scene.
The superhero genre is constantly growing, and there are a number of cinematic universes currently in play. Sony is crafting out their own starting with projects like Venom and its sequel, although Let There Be Carnage’s mid-credits scene opened new narrative doors. And now Marvel’s Kevin Feige has broken his silence on that wild sequence.
Midway through the credits of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, fans were treated to a truly exciting coda. While Eddie and Venom are enjoying a vacation, suddenly they’re transported into another hotel room entirely. On the television we see the Daily Bugle reporting on Peter Parker’s identity from Spider-Man: Far From Home, all but guaranteeing we’re finally going to see the two Toms do battle on the big screen. Kevin Feige was recently asked about that scene, where he referenced how Marvel and Sony collaborated on it, saying:
Well, there you have it. Kevin Feige is the architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it should be no surprise that he had a hand in Venom: Let There Be Carnage's wild credits sequence. After all, Sony and Marvel have a unique custody agreement when it comes to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.
Kevin Feige’s comments to THR help to peel back the curtain on what it’s really like working on massive blockbusters like Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Since the first movie hit theaters back in 2018, comic book fans have been holding out hope that Tom Hardy’s symbiote would eventually do battle with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. And it looks like that time might be upon us with Venom’s inevitable threequel. Fingers crossed.
Exactly when Venom and Spider-Man will finally interact remains a mystery, as do the mysterious circumstances that occurred in Let There Be Carnage's mid-credits scene. Did we watch the multiverse suddenly break at this moment, or was Eddie Brock actually transported into the MCU? There are countless questions, ones that likely won’t be answered for quite some time.
Things certainly don’t look good for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker after his identity was revealed in Spider-Man: Far From Home. The trailer for No Way Home shows him suffering from the consequences of that revelation, and desperately going to Doctor Strange in hopes of regaining his anonymity. With Venom also on his trail, it’s clear Peter’s struggles aren’t stopping anytime soon.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage is still in theaters now, and Spider-Man: No Way Home will follow suit on December 17th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
