Will Venom 3 Happen? Here’s What Tom Hardy Has To Say
After that mid-credits scene, fans can't wait for Venom 3.
Major spoilers ahead for Venom 2.
The superhero genre grew again recently with the release of Andy Serkis’ Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Tom Hardy returned to his dual role in the project, and the mid-credits scene certainly seemed to tease some wild narrative twists. Does that mean Venom 3 will actually happen? Hardy himself recently commented on that possibility.
The first Venom movie was a surprise hit when it was released back in 2018, with audiences reacting to the mixture of drama and campy comedy. Let There Be Carnage definitely expanded this story, and set up the future of Tom Hardy’s title character. He recently addressed the possibility of a threequel, saying:
How delightfully cryptic. It certainly seems like Tom Hardy is invested in the future of the Venom franchise. And while technically nothing is set in stone, he seems to believe that a threequel would round out the trilogy. As long as the story is new and fresh, that is.
Tom Hardy’s comments to Digital Spy help to peel back the curtain on what it’s really like working on a major comic book franchise like Venom. There are countless superhero properties currently popping in and out of theaters, and as such Hardy wants to make sure whatever comes after Let There Be Carnage brings something unique to the ongoing story. We’ll just have to wait and see if/when another movie is officially greenlit, and if Andy Serkis sticks around as the director.
As previously mentioned, the mid-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage seemingly opened a ton of narrative doors for Tom Hardy’s title character(s). While enjoying some time away from San Francisco, Eddie Brock seemingly enters the multiverse as Brock/Venom see a report about Tom Hardy’s Peter Parker being revealed as Spider-Man. It looks like that long-awaited crossover might finally be coming together, but when?
Venom: Let There Be Carnage is still in theaters now, and some Spider-Man answers might end up coming throughout the course of Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.