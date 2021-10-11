Will Venom 3 Happen? Here’s What Tom Hardy Has To Say

Major spoilers ahead for Venom 2.

The superhero genre grew again recently with the release of Andy Serkis’ Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Tom Hardy returned to his dual role in the project, and the mid-credits scene certainly seemed to tease some wild narrative twists. Does that mean Venom 3 will actually happen? Hardy himself recently commented on that possibility.

The first Venom movie was a surprise hit when it was released back in 2018, with audiences reacting to the mixture of drama and campy comedy. Let There Be Carnage definitely expanded this story , and set up the future of Tom Hardy’s title character. He recently addressed the possibility of a threequel, saying:

These things [usually] come in threes. If there's going to be a new one - and they depend heavily on the success of each individual one, so you can't count on them ever happening again - every one has got to be as if it was the last one. But I think it's really important, if you go into something, thinking that one, two and three are the same... the same story, the same film. So that you don't surprise yourself by being caught out by suddenly having to do a third from nowhere. There's got to be some continuity into a third and fourth and fifth, and if somebody says 'no', that's fine. Let it go, and you move on to something else.

How delightfully cryptic. It certainly seems like Tom Hardy is invested in the future of the Venom franchise. And while technically nothing is set in stone, he seems to believe that a threequel would round out the trilogy. As long as the story is new and fresh, that is.

Tom Hardy’s comments to Digital Spy help to peel back the curtain on what it’s really like working on a major comic book franchise like Venom. There are countless superhero properties currently popping in and out of theaters, and as such Hardy wants to make sure whatever comes after Let There Be Carnage brings something unique to the ongoing story. We’ll just have to wait and see if/when another movie is officially greenlit, and if Andy Serkis sticks around as the director.

(Image credit: Sony)

As previously mentioned, the mid-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage seemingly opened a ton of narrative doors for Tom Hardy’s title character(s). While enjoying some time away from San Francisco, Eddie Brock seemingly enters the multiverse as Brock/Venom see a report about Tom Hardy’s Peter Parker being revealed as Spider-Man. It looks like that long-awaited crossover might finally be coming together, but when?