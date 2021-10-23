Tom Holland Recalls His Initial Reaction After Marvel Pitched Spider-Man: No Way Home To Him

For a couple years now, fans have been theorizing what’s to come for Tom Holland’s wall-crawler in his third standalone movie and, in less than two months, we’ll finally find out. We already know that Spider-Man: No Way Home is going to be the most massive movie of the series, with Doctor Strange playing a vital role and multiple villains set to face off with the hero. Fans have conspiracy boards of ideas about how the movie may play out, but the question remains if it will live up to their expectations. Holland has offered a hint about the scale of the film.

The director behind the latest Spidey trilogy, Jon Watts, went as far as to call the upcoming movie "Spider-Man: Endgame," along with noting it’s an especially “ambitious” undertaking, during an Empire cover story interview. Tom Holland shared similar sentiments while speaking about how he learned what’s in store for his hero in No Way Home:

When I was first pitched the idea, I was like, ‘Wow, that would be awesome if we could pull it off. ‘But there’s just no way it’s going to work. You’re just not going to be able to get everyone to do what they need to do. It’s just not going to happen.’ But it did happen. And it’s crazy.

Something crazy is about to go down in Spider-Man: No Way Home. As the actor shared, when he first learned of the movie’s plot he was convinced Marvel couldn’t pull it off. For those fans who theorize Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield could reprise their roles of Spider-Man and team up with him, this quote could also be a little wink-wink. What does he mean by “get everyone” for the movie? Who did Marvel get, Tom?

So far it’s very much been confirmed that Alfred Molina, who played Doc Ock in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2, will face off against Tom Holland’s Peter in the movie. We've also gotten a shot of Green Goblin’s pumpkin bombs in the trailer, which looks to be the same design as Willem Dafoe’s from the original 2002 movie. Additionally, there are some hints of electricity coming from Jamie Foxx’s Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, who previously confirmed his involvement before later deleting the message and then playing coy in a CinemaBlend interview .

The stage has already been set for the film, as Mysterio leaked Peter Parker's secret identity to the press and framed him for the London incident at the end of Far From Home. In an effort to change the trajectory of his life, Peter approaches Doctor Strange in order to wipe the public's memory. But while Strange is conducting the spell, Parker accidentally messes with it, which seems to open up multiverse worth of problems. We’ll find out what really goes down when Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17.