Wait, Did Ezra Miller Work On The Flash Movie In The Midst Of Their Controversies?

DC fans’ heads have been collectively spinning thanks to the latest updates to come out of Warner Bros. The public was shocked to learn that the Batgirl movie has been scrapped entirely , leading to moviegoers wondering about future comic book projects . That includes Andy Muschietti’s Flash, which stars controversial actor Ezra Miller. But did Miller work on The Flash in the midst of their recent drama and arrests?

While Black Adam will hit theaters this fall, the DCEU’s 2023 movies have some controversial stars: Aquaman 2 will feature Amber Heard while The Flash obviously stars Ezra Miller. The Fantastic Beasts actor has been making waves for months now thanks to bizarre behavior , multiple arrests, and even allegations of abuse. And according to a new report by THR , Miller participated in reshoots for The Flash this summer in the midst of the chaos.

This tidbit of information comes at THR examined what it’s like within Warner Bros. and the DCEU after the Batgirl movie was scrapped. That’s when it was revealed that Ezra Miller actually shot additional photography for The Flash during the summer, as various controversies surrounded them. Although the reshoots reportedly occurred before their recent August 7th burglary arrest in Vermont .

While other DCEU projects have been scrapped, it seems that Warner Bros. is still planning on releasing The Flash starring Ezra Miller in the title role. While not much of Andy Muschietti’s plans are known by the public, it certainly looks like an ambitious project that’ll open up the multiverse and even feature two different versions of Batman. But according to that same report by THR, the studio is evaluating all of its options in regards to possibly delaying the movie until the controversy surrounding Miller is resolved. We’ll just have to wait and see where the cards ultimately fall.

News that Ezra Miller participated in Flash reshoots this summer might shock the public considering how consistently the 29 year-old actor has been involved in controversies recently. It all started in March of 2022, when Miller was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment in Hawaii . That was followed up by more controversies this summer; one was about their relationship with 18 year-old activist Takota Iron Eyes , and another came from a family claiming Miller was harassing them and their 12 year-old child. The latter two controversies came to light in June of 2022.

But despite some of these issues happening this summer , Ezra Miller reportedly still filmed The Flash reshoots around the same time. This might be a sign that Warner Bros. has no plans to part ways with the controversial actor. But as previously mentioned, reshoots occurred before Miller’s most recent arrest.