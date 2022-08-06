How Ezra Miller Allegedly Disrupted Production On Stephen King’s The Stand

Over the last several months, Ezra Miller has received a lot of press not as much for their professional endeavors, including playing The Flash in the DC Extended Universe, but for the controversies surrounding their personal life. This has ranged from being arrested multiple times in Hawaii, to having an order of protection issued against them over his relationship with activist Tokata Iron Eyes, to taking in a woman and her three children to live on the actor’s farm in Vermont, which allegedly has guns lying all over the place and is home to unlicensed marijuana cultivation. Now new information has come to light claiming how Miller allegedly disrupted production on Stephen King’s The Stand.

Ezra Miller appeared in the 2020 miniseries (which can be watched with a Paramount+ subscription) as Trashcan Man, one of the minions of Alexander Skarsgård’s Randall Flagg. An extra from The Stand named Kevin Armstrong spoke with Business Insider (via CBR) about their time around Miller on the miniseries based on the popular Stephen King novel, alleging that the actor frequently spat and screamed at people during takes to get a rise out of them. Armstrong also claimed that Miller once told the following offensive joke:

It was something to the effect of: A Jew, a Black man, and a gay man walk into a bar, and the bartender said, 'Hey, what are you doing here? You don't belong here.'

According to Kevin Armstrong, things got bad enough that Ezra Miller’s legal counselor and manager were called in because many people on set were feeling unsafe around them, with Armstrong describing Miller’s behavior as “disgusting and horribly unprofessional.” These recollections from The Stand are just some of the new allegations laid out in Business Insider’s report. The outlet also shared that Miller behaved like a cult leader to the people they welcomed into their Airbnb rental in Reykjavik, Iceland back in 2020. It’s worth noting that during this time, a video emerged on social media of Miller choking a woman at a bar. As far as what’s going on with Miller these days, Business Insider reports that the actor has been traveling around the United States for months armed and wearing a bulletproof vest because they believe they’re being followed by the FBI and Ku Klux Klan.

The Stand is arguably Ezra Miller’s biggest TV/streaming project to date, though before they hit Hollywood stardom, they recurred as Tucker Bryant on the USA Network series Royal Pains. Other prominent actors who appeared in The Stand included James Marsden, Whoopi Goldberg, Amber Heard and Greg Kinnear; the miniseries was met with mixed critical reception. Miller also voiced D.A. Sinclair in an episode of the animated Amazon series Invincible, which is coming back for a second season, but it remains to be seen if the Sinclair role will be recast.

Looking The Flash, there have been questions about what Ezra Miller’s controversies could mean for the Scarlet Speedster’s solo movie, which will be Miller’s fifth cinematic appearance as Barry Allen following Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and both versions of Justice League (Miller also cameoed as the character in The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover and in the Peacemaker Season 1 finale. The latest update on that front came earlier this week shortly after it was announced that Warner Bros. will not release Batgirl; for now, the studio is still thinking about what to do with The Flash, and it’s unclear when a decision will be reached. The Flash is expected to be a particularly important DCEU entry, as Miller’s Barry will travel through the multiverse and meet characters like Michael Keaton’s Batman and Sasha Calle’s Supergirl.

CinemaBlend will continue passing along updates about what’s happening with Ezra Miller in both their professional and personal lives. In the meantime, browse through our 2022 TV schedule to learn what small screen entertainment is left to look forward to for the rest of the year.