What Lady Gaga Will Bring To Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker 2, According To The DP

Lady Gaga caused quite a stir online when she was cast alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming sequel to 2019’s Joker. What was even more surprising to fans was that the follow-up would be a musical, which was a completely different take on the material that we had previously seen. The identity of Gaga's character is still officially a mystery, but buzz around this film is already starting. According to Joker’s DP, there is a lot the singer/songwriter could bring to the film, which he detailed in a recent interview.

Cinematographer Lawrence Sher sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to talk about shooting a cameo scene for Black Adam, as well as what to expect from Lady Gaga in the much anticipated sequel to Todd Phillip’s Joker. Sher said the following about the energy the actress could potentially approach her character with:

She’s going to be a really cool fit for this movie and will create a similar kind of magic that Joaquin brought by himself. The combination of the two will be exactly what we hope, which is exciting, and we’ll find magic every day on set. Hopefully we’ll also have a bit of madness in there. We like when there is a little bit of chaos.

Fans are expecting a dark-musical tone for the film, which Lady Gaga was basically born for. Not only is she an astounding singer and performer, she is an incredibly unique and dedicated actress. She brought a dark, gothic vibe to American Horror Story: Hotel, which won her a Golden Globe Award. She translated this darkness to her murderous role in House of Gucci, and completely shifted for a more sensitive performance in A Star is Born. She clearly has a lot of strengths and is an incredibly versatile actress. She will likely bring it to all the chaos Joker: Folie à Deux promises to depict.

Plot details of Joker 2 are very much under wraps but pre-production seems to be moving along smoothly. The cast will also include Cathrine Keener, Brendon Gleeson, and Industry’s Harry Lawtey in yet-to-be-confirmed roles. Joaquin Phoenix will reprise his role as Arthur Fleck, and rumors will continue to swirl around who Lady Gaga will play (Harley Quinn perhaps?) The release date is set for October 4, 2024, and Todd Phillips will helm the sequel, as he did with the first film.

Lady Gaga has been busy this year, lending her musical talents to the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack and touring her 2020 album Chromatica. She never seems to stop working following her breakthrough on-screen performances. I’m glad she is returning to the big screen while also still producing new music. She is famously a committed performer and will probably be the perfect companion to Phoenix’s anarchist character.

While we may have to wait a while to catch Joker: Folie à Deux, you can revisit 2019’s Joker currently streaming with an HBO Max subscription. In addition, Amazon Prime subscribers can catch Lady Gaga’s latest performance in House of Gucci, and theorize for themselves how she will approach her comic book role. For more information on other films coming to theaters and streaming in the future, check out our 2023 movie release schedule.