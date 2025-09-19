'I Have No Problem With The State Of Things At DC.' Why Hasn't Zach Cregger's Gotham City Flick Moved Forward Yet?
Give us this movie, you cowards!
The superhero genre continues to be wildly popular, and moviegoers were recently treated to a new DC Universe. From the mind of co-CEO James Gunn, the DCU's first slate of projects is titled Gods and Monsters. Horror fans were hyped when it was revealed that Weapons director Zach Cregger wrote a project set in Gotham City, so why hasn't it moved forward?
Some of the best horror movies in recent memory came from Cregger, who wrote and directed both Weapons and Barbarian. Given this pedigree, fans hoped that he'd be behind an upcoming DC movie next. While speaking with ScreenRant, the filmmaker spoke about the mysterious script, offering:
He's not wrong. There's a lot going on at DC right now. On top of whatever Gunn is planning for his version of Gotham City, there's also Matt Reeves' The Batman franchise (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription). As such, Cregger doesn't think that the studio will want to move forward with his script anytime soon.
HBO Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month
HBO Max is the streaming home to all things DC. Plans start at $9.99 a month (Basic With Ads), an HBO Max subscription gives you access to thousands of movies, shows, documentaries, and more.
Of course, Cregger's assessment about his Gotham City project not fitting into the DCU might not entirely be accurate. Namely because we haven't gotten to see Gunn's version of that iconic city just yet. So it's possible that the Barbarian director's vision might work out well with what the studio has planned. Later in the same interview, the filmmaker went on to share his hopes that his DC flick will come together down the line. In his words:
See what I mean? Cregger and Gunn haven't eve had a conversation about his script, so I'm not going to count the Gotham City project out just yet. Considering how Weapons is one of the biggest hits of the year, it might be wise to bring him into the fold. We'll just have to wait and see.
Cregger's DC movie is reportedly titled Henchmen, and would focus on the thugs who work for the villains of Gotham City. It's definitely a interesting street-level concept, one I'd like to see explored on the big screen. The director spoke about that mysterious script, offering:
I'm definitely keeping my fingers crossed. It seems like just about anything could happen in the DCU, since we're so early into its tenure on the small and silver screen. Zach Cregger seems like a huge get to join the burgeoning shared universe, give just how successful his last two horror flicks were. James Gunn has a history with horror himself, so maybe this shared connection will bring the filmmakers together?
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Weapons is still in theaters now and the next DC movie hitting theaters is Supergirl on June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list. It's unclear if we'll ever see Cregger's DC project come to life, but I would personally watch anything coming from his twisted mind.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.