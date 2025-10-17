'I Got The Chance To Watch It': Batgirl Actor Praises The Scrapped DC Movie, Offers Hope For Its Eventual Release

The comic book genre has been going through some changes, lately with DC co-CEO James Gunn bringing the new DC Universe to theaters and streaming with a HBO Max subscription. We've already gotten the first few projects in the phase one (titled Gods and Monsters), but some moviegoers are still unpacking what went down in the previous DCEU. That includes the Batgirl movie being scrapped, although one actor praised its quality and offered some hope that we'll see it one day.

Fans who spent years watching the DC movies in order will recall the wild story of the Batgirl movie. After being filmed and nearly completed, Warner Bros. cancelled the upcoming DC movie in exchange for a major tax write off. Actor Jacob Scipio was part of the cast, and recently spoke to The Direct about just how good the movie was. In his words:

I got the chance to watch it, and it was a phenomenal film. Man, I'm really sad the world never got to see it. But you know, you never know. You never know.

Same, I'm sad too. For years I waited for Batman's protegees to join the action of the DCEU, to no avail. Batgirl could have done this, while also bringing back J.K. Simmons' James Gordon and Michael Keaton's Batman. It's been years since Warner Bros. decided to scrap Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah's blockbuster, and there's been no indication that it'll ever see the light of day.

Since the DCEU itself is dead, it feels even more unlikely that fans will be able to see what the Batgirl movie would have brought us. But Jacob Scipio is holding out hope that it could still happen, citing how Coyote V. Acme was scrapped and brought back. In the Expend4bles actor put it:

It was great that they saved ['Coyote V. Acme'] I'm gonna have a ticket and be buying my ticket and seeing that movie myself. So there's always hope. Hollywood's a funny place, and I think if enough people want it, it can happen.

From his mouth to Warner Bros.' ears. While the cinematic universe that Batgirl was set in is no longer with us, the mystery and history of the project has helped buoy fan interest. And if folks keep asking for its release, maybe one day the studio will give the fans what they want. Fingers (and Batarangs) crossed.

Prior to Batgirl's sudden cancellation, there was a ton of hype surrounding the blockbuster, which was going to go straight to HBO Max. In addition to finally getting the larger Bat-family in the DCEU, the movie's impressive cast also included Leslie Grace, Michael Keaton, J.K. Simmons, and Brendan Fraser. The latter played the villainous Firefly, and apparently gave an outstanding performance. Unfortunately, we might never see it.

It's currently unclear if/when we'll see Batgirl, but the next DC movie hitting theaters is Supergirl on June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list. As for Jacob Scipio, he recently starred opposite Madelaine Petsch in the rom-com Maintenance Required, which is streaming now on Amazon.