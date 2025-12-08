New Report Diving Into Netflix And Warner Bros Merger Also Details How James Gunn (Apparently) Landed The DC Gig

The Netflix–Warner Bros. merger has brought fresh attention to the future of DC Studios, a future shaped in large part by co-execs Peter Safran and James Gunn. Fans have already seen the pair lay out an ambitious plan that includes the upcoming Supergirl movie, the standalone Clayface, and a Superman sequel titled Man of Tomorrow. Yet a new report shines a light not just on the massive Netflix acquisition but also on how Gunn ended up running DC in the first place.

Per a new Bloomberg report, the $82.7 billion deal offers a look behind the curtain, including the moment Gunn’s Superman script apparently shifted everything for WB's leadership. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav had been weighing how to reshape DC’s creative leadership when the Slither filmmaker's take on Superman crossed his desk. The script made a strong enough impression that Gunn and Safran were tapped soon after to run DC Studios together. As Zaslav told the publication:

The work of James and Peter, their creative vision, it’s compelling and a great economic return. There’s no storytelling content that we have that provides a bigger palette than DC, and there’s nobody around right now who can tell these stories with the same imagination and excitement.

The report adds that Gunn’s experience with Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise played a role. At the same time, Safran’s track record with Aquaman — still DC’s highest-grossing film worldwide — solidified the pair as the top choice. Both executives made enough of an impression that their contracts now extend through spring 2027.

(Image credit: DC)

The timing is notable, considering Netflix will soon own DC’s film and streaming operations outright. As part of the merger, the streamer will acquire the entire comic book company's character library, which analysts view as the deal's true prize. A person could speculate that the streamer may see DC as an opportunity to build a franchise ecosystem that extends well beyond theaters and streaming.

For now, though, Safran and Gunn say they’re focusing on scripts and long-term planning rather than the corporate chess game. Safran credits Gunn with shaping DC’s overall roadmap, calling that vision the key to their partnership. As he put it:

What makes us irreplaceable is truly the mind of James Gunn. He’s been the architect of this grand vision.

Gunn sums up the mission even more directly. In his words:

If you’re gonna make a Batman movie, it better be f---ing awesome.

All of that makes it hard to imagine Netflix letting Gunn or Safran slip away. For the first time in years, the DCU feels like it has momentum, with Superman (2025) landing as a genuine hit, Peacemaker returning strong in its second season and Supergirl and Clayface gearing up for their 2026 movie schedule releases.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The two of them have built something that cuts through the usual superhero movie fatigue by leaning into tone, variety, and character in a way Marvel hasn’t lately. If Netflix wants DC to thrive — and to stand out in a crowded, cooling genre — keeping Gunn and Safran in charge isn’t just smart, but likely essential.