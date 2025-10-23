After James Gunn's Brave And The Bold Comments About Robin, The Director (Tried To) Give An Update

The superhero genre continue to be popular, and the DC side of things has been going through some major changes. Co-CEO James Gunn has been crafting a new shared universe, with the first slate of projects titled Gods and Monsters. A number of upcoming DC movies were named in that announcement, including Andy Muschietti's The Brave and The Bold. After Gunn's comments about Robin, the director tried to offer an update about the movie without getting in trouble with the studio. Try being the operative word.

What we know about The Brave and the Bold is essentially nothing, although Muschietti's involvement is exciting given his success in the horror space and previous DC experience with The Flash (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription). Gunn's recent comments put doubt as to whether or not the movie would include Robin anymore. In an interview with Variety, the IT filmmaker tried to give an update about the movie, saying:

We have to wait a few, a couple of months to start talking about it. I screwed it already.

The latter comment shows how careful Muschietti is not to reveal anything about The Brave and The Bold before he's supposed to. And even providing the timeline about its development could get him in trouble. But it's helping to buoy excitement about the project, despite the countless questions fans have about it.

While Marvel is known for its tight security, the same can also be said for the new DCU. Because while James Gunn regularly answers fan questions of social media, the same can't be said for other directors. Hey, that's the perk of being the boss.

The Muschiettis were interviews about the upcoming TV series IT: Welcome to Derry, where the conversation eventually turned to their next DC venture. When asked if the project was still happening, Barbara Muschietti responded by saying:

The intention is yes, but we can’t talk about it.

Clearly this dynamic duo was asked to keep their cards close to the vest regarding The Brave and the Bold. As frustrating as this might be for fans, it does make sense. If the movie is still in its early development stages there's a lot that can change. And the fact that they're still attached is encouraging.

Andy Muschietti recently defended his work on The Flash, and tried to explain why the movie struggled at the box office. But the situation is very different for his Batman flick; The Flash came out after Warner Bros. already announced the DCEU was ending. This time around audiences are galvanized about the still burgeoning DCU, and eager for information about what's coming next.

It's currently unclear when The Brave and the Bold will hit theaters, but the next DC movie hitting theaters is Supergirl on June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully development on the DCU's Batman movie picks up soon... and I'm holding out hope we'll get the movie about Robin we were promised.