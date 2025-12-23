Could The Suicide Squad’s Ratcatcher Return In The DCU? Daniela Melchior Shares Her Thoughts

The superhero genre continues to be wildly popular, and DC's co-CEO James Gunn has recently crafted a new shared universe. The DCU's first slate of projects is titled Gods and Monsters, and there are endless questions about what he's got planned for upcoming DC movies. Fans are curious about which actors from the previous DCEU might end up reprising their roles, including The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior. So will Ratcatcher II return? Here's the latest from the actress.

The Suicide Squad (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription) was an R-rated romp by James Gunn that served as a soft reboot to the franchise. Fans who spent years watching the DC movies in order will recall that a number of actors from the movie have returned to the newly formed DCU, especially folks who appeared in Peacemaker Season 2. During an interview with ScreenRant, Melchior was asked if she'll ever get to play that role again, saying:

I don’t know. I’d love to go back. I’ve grown so much as a person and an artist. My accent’s still thick, but not as much as before. It would be interesting to see if James Gunn would want a more grown-up version of Ratcatcher. I try not to think about it too much so I don’t get sad.

It certainly seems like the Fast X actress wants to play Ratcatcher again sometime in the DCU. But while she admits she'd love to return to that role (with a slightly different accent) she also tried not to dwell on it in case this never actually happens. But since she's been directed by James Gunn twice already, it doesn't feel totally out of the question. After all, a number of events from The Suicide Squad are still canon in the retconned DCU.

In addition to her starring role in The Suicide Squad, Daniela Melchior had a small but memorable role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription). He liked her so much that he brought her from DC to Marvel, so maybe he'll once gain work with her as Ratcatcher II sometime in the future.

When the fist slate of DCU projects were released, there was no indication that another Suicide Squad movie was coming. But as previously mentioned, a number of the cast has already returned in the new shared universe thanks to Peacemaker. So it doesn't seem out of the question; Ratcatcher did survive her adventure on Corto Maltese.

While there's no indication that Melchior is reprising her role anytime soon, there are a number of possible opportunities in forthcoming DC projects. One of which is the developing Amanda Waller show, which will bring Viola Davis back as the former head of ARGUS. The finale of Peacemaker Season 2 also teased that metahumans were being rounded up and put in Salvation. So maybe she could end up as one of the prisoners alongside John Cena's Chris?

The Suicide Squad is streaming on HBO Max and the next DC movie hitting theaters is Supergirl on June 26th as par of the 2026 movie release list.