Why The Marvels Director Nia DaCosta Blames Captain America For The Snap

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a sensation, both on TV and the big screen. Phase Four is currently underway, and there are some highly anticipated projects in the works including Nia Dacosta’s The Marvels. And DaCosta recently explained why she sometimes blames Captain America for Thanos' infamous snap that wiped out half the galaxy.

Nia DaCosta recently made a splash with the new Candyman, and moviegoers can’t wait to see what she brings to the MCU with The Marvels. The Captain Marvel sequel will pair Brie Larson’s character with two more heroes -- neither of which are Captain America. DaCosta recently spoke about how she jokingly blames Cap for The Snap , explaining her point of view with:

Something I like to say a bit flippantly about Captain America is that the Snap is all his fault because he was trying to do his best, trying to do the right thing. There is a world in which he's a villain because, at the end of the day, he should have just sacrificed Vision. He chose one robot's life, albeit a sentient one, over literally the entire universe. There's a sort of anti-hero in that if you want to look at it through that lens.

I mean, she’s not wrong. Thanos wouldn’t have been able to wipe out half of all life if he hadn’t procured the Mind Stone from Vision in Avengers: Infinity War. Captain America and company decided to protect their fellow Avenger, while his sacrifice would have stopped the Mad Titan’s quest for mass genocide.

Nia DaCosta’s comments to Inverse offer a hot take for the contents of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thanos’ snap in Avengers: Infinity War wiped out half of all life, and it’s something that will influence every future installment in the franchise. Luckily it was able to be reversed, but the world was forever changed in-universe.

Later in her same interview, Nia DaCosta went on to explain her hot take about Captain America and The Snap. It seems like an exercise in storytelling, with the director-writer examining how heroes and anti-heroes are painted in movies. The Marvels’ director went on,

People would say I'm crazy for thinking that way, but there's something connected to the journey of the anti-hero and the hero. The hero's pain is something that spurs them to martyr themselves, and an anti-hero's pain is a thing that kind of starts their journey as opposed to ending it.

Touche. It should be fun to see how Nia DaCosta’s unique perspective ultimately translates into her work on The Marvels. She’ll be balancing a trio of heroes, as well as the introduction of new villains. It’s currently unclear who those antagonists will be, but seemingly DaCosta is invested in their stories.

The Marvels is currently expected to arrive in theaters on February 17th, 2023, after being delayed in Disney’s release date shake-up. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.