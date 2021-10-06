The Marvels: Brie Larson Makes Pushups Look Easy When Taking A ‘Break’ From Set

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is here, and the franchise has been expanding on both the small and silver screens. One of the most highly anticipated projects currently coming together is Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels, which will serve as the sequel to Captain Marvel. And in a new video Larson makes pushups look easy when taking a “break” from set.

Production for The Marvels is currently in full swing, and Brie Larson isn’t the only star who has been getting into shape for Nia DaCosta’s Marvel debut. But the Oscar-winning actress has been consistently sharing videos of her working out to feel as strong as Carol Danvers. And she’s at it again, this time killing some pushups. Check it out below,

A post shared by Brie Larson (@brielarson) A photo posted by on

Is anyone else sore by proxy? While Brie Larson doesn’t actually have superpowers, she’s certainly looking powerful while working on The Marvels. We’ll just have to see how this translates to Captain Marvel’s anticipated return to the MCU.

The above video comes to us from Brie Larson’s personal Instagram account. She uses this platform to communicate directly with her whopping 6.8 million followers about her acting projects, passion for vlogging, and fitness journey. Obviously the latter is being highlighted here, once again proving how much work she’s been putting into fitness for her ongoing role as Captain Marvel.

Not much is known about The Marvels, with Nia DaCosta seemingly running a tight set. But anticipation is definitely high, especially because (as the title suggests) Captain Marvel will be paired with two more heroes. Namely WandaVision’s Monica Rambeau and Kamala Kahn/ Ms. Marvel who will first debut in her own show on Disney+. Given their three respective power sets, it should make the movie’s action super interesting to watch.

Brie Larson has been sharing videos of her fitness journey consistently for around a year now. She invested in a massive home gym, presumably influenced by the pandemic. Larson has been open about how feeling strong helps her to become Captain Marvel, which makes a great deal of sense since she’s one of the most powerful heroes in the entire MCU.

The storytelling options for Carol Danvers seem pretty limitless, as she’s still quite mysterious as far as MCU heroes go. For instance, The fans currently have no idea what she did in the decades between Captain Marvel and her appearance in Avengers: Endgame. There’s also the five-year time jump in that movie which adds even more unaccounted time.