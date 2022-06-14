Would Miles Teller Play Green Lantern In The DCEU? Here’s What He Said

The superhero genre has been dominating the film and TV industry for years now, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down. As such, plenty of actors have been rumored to be joining one of the cinematic universes that are currently killing it at the box office. So would Top Gun: Maverick ’s Miles Teller play Green Lantern in the DCEU? Here’s what he said.

The DC Extended Universe is regularly growing, but there are a few characters that fans are still dying to see join the fray. Namely Green Lantern , a mantle held by a number of characters including Hal Jordan, John Stewart, Guy Gardner, and Kyle Rayner. Miles Teller’s name has been thrown around by the fans, and ComicBook recently asked the Fantastic Four about those rumors. He responded honestly with:

I haven't heard any of those rumblings yet but I'm sure if they get loud enough, then I will hear. Yeah, for sure [I'd be down]. I love the fanbase. I love the Marvel and DC fanbases and I love those movies as an audience member and it seems they've taken these characters more and more seriously because the fans deserve it. There's nothing cheap about those characters and if the right thing came along I'd be open to it for sure.

Well, there you have it. While clarifying that the rumors about Miles Teller joining either the DCEU or MCU don’t have any truth to them, it sounds like he might be open to joining the right project. He’s a killer talent, so this news is sure to delight fans. But which Green Lantern could be play? There’s so many options.

Miles Teller was asked about the Green Lantern rumors while promoting the release of his new movie Top Gun: Maverick, which is breaking records at the box office for Tom Cruis e. Eventually the conversation turned to comic book movies, as so many chats are wont to do. And it sounds like the Whiplash star is down to possibly re-enter the genre if the right role appears.

Fans of Miles Teller will know that he previously played a major comic book role, to disastrous results. He was Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic in Josh Trank’s 2015 Fantastic Four movie , which was a critical and box office failure. John Krasinski recently played that role for a brief role in Doctor Strange 2, but it’s unclear if/when he’ll return to the MCU.

With Oscar favorite projects like Whiplash as well as massive blockbuster success in Top Gun: Maverick, Miles Teller does seem like the perfect talent to get involved in a comic book project. He pretty much got into superhero shape to play his role in the Tom Cruise flick, getting oiled up for one particular scene .