Deadpool 3 Fan Art With Wolverine Art Keeps Rolling In, And There’s One Thing Fans Want To See From Hugh Jackman’s Return

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massively popular force in the entertainment industry. The MCU made serialized storytelling commonplace, and fans are eager to see Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool return to the big screen in this new sandbox. Anticipation for this upcoming Marvel movie rose to a fever pitch when it was revealed that Hugh Jackman was returning as Wolverine. Since then plenty of Deadpool 3 fan art has been rolling in , and there's one thing fans want to see from Jackman’s return.

After years of jokes and their faux feud , Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will finally reunite on the big screen as Wade Wilson and Logan in Deadpool 3. This news essentially broke the internet, and inspired a ton of fan art. And time and time again it’s clear that fans are hoping to see Wolverine in his signature yellow suit for the first time on the big screen. Check it out for yourself below, courtesy of Instagram .

I mean how cool is that? Wolverine is Hugh Jackman’s signature character, and there’s no denying that he’s been a total badass throughout his decades playing the X-Men favorite. So if there’s anyone who could pull off the hero’s signature yellow costume it’s the Greatest Showman star. We’ll just have to wait and see if this suit actually sees the light of day in the Deadpool threequel.

The above image comes to us from the Instagram of a digital artist that goes by the name Skull101ify. They’ve clearly got an interest in comic book properties, with their fan art resulting in over 10k followers. Given how rabid superhero fans are known to be, it makes sense why these types of images would quickly go viral. Especially since so little about Deadpool 3 is actually known.

While the first Deadpool movies were produced and released in quick succession, fans have been not-so-patiently waiting for the upcoming threequel. Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox and its properties opened the door for Ryan Reynolds’ signature character to finally join the MCU. But he and the studio have been keeping their cards close to the chest, with the exception being Hugh Jackman’s involvement in the blockbuster.

Fans have been hoping to see Hugh Jackman in the Deadpool franchise since its inception, but seemed unlikely. Namely because of his character’s death in Logan , and the actor seemingly being against the idea of returning. But he’s once again rocking the claws opposite Ryan Reynolds, and I’m expecting plenty of jokes about X-Men Origins: Wolverine .